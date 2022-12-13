Clarksville Police Department is looking for Missing Person Savannah Gilliam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 28-year-old Savannah Gilliam (black female).

Her mother reported her missing on December 11th but stated she hadn’t spoken to her since November 27th.

She may be in a 2016 gray Honda CRV (TN Tag 966-BDVZ).

Savannah is approximately 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 400 pounds.

If anyone sees Savannah Gilliam or knows of her whereabouts please call 911 so officers can check on her welfare. (The photo of the Honda CRV is a stock photo).

Anyone with information or information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Spears at 931.648.0656, ext. 5706.