American Red Cross, Nashville Predators partner for Holiday Blood Drives

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross continues the great partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host a multi-city blood drive from December 27th-December 30th.
“It is so important to donate blood during the holiday season,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region.
“We have seen a decline in donations as we head into the winter months, and it is important that donors who can give make appointments with this drive to help us ensure the blood supply is there when patients need it in the beginning of the New Year,” Redish stated.
All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last. As a thank-you, all who come to give blood during the Preds blood drives will also get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities: December 27th-December 30th
December 27th, 2022
Sumner Regional Medical Center – Sumner Station Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Boulevard
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 3:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross – Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am – 4:30pm
Faith Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall
1655 Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Celebration Lutheran – Fellowship Hall
3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
10:00am – 3:00pm
American Red Cross Memphis Chapter – Board Room
1399 Madison Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
10:00am – 3:00pm
Goodlettsville Church – Activity Building
226 S. Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
10:00am – 3:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 372323
12:00pm – 6:00pm
In Honor of Brianna Underwood – Commons Area
100 Academy Road
Madison, TN 37115
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Lafayette United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall
506 Bratton Avenue
Lafayette, TN 37083
12:30pm – 5:30pm
Nashville Predators
Bridgestone Arena – Meeting Room
501 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
1:30pm – 6:30pm
Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro – Showroom
960 John R Rice Boulevard
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
10:00am – 4:00pm
December 28th, 2022
Sumner Regional Medical Center – Sumner Station Room 213
225 Big Station Camp Boulevard
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 3:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross – Donor Room
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am – 4:30pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:00am to 3:00pm
Hendersonville Community Church – Stadium Room
381 West Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
10:00am – 3:00pm
City of Brentwood at Brentwood Library – Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00am – 4:00pm
CoolSprings Galleria – JCPenney Wing
1800 Galleria Boulevard
Franklin, TN 37067
12:30pm – 5:30pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall (4th Floor)
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232
12:00pm – 6:00pm
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Gym
1608 Hampshire Pike
Columbia, TN 38401
12:00pm – 6:00pm
First United Methodist Church Smyrna – Fellowship Hall
300 Sam Hagar Street Door C
Smyrna, TN 37167
9:30am – 3:00pm
December 29th, 2022
Chapel Hill Community – Family Life Center
316 North Horton Parkway
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
1:00pm – 7:00pm
The Element Nashville – Meeting Room
2825 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
10:00am – 3:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross – Chapter Office
129 West Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00am – 3:00pm
City of Brentwood – Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
11:00am – 4:00pm
Ford Ice Center Antioch – Rooms 1 & 2
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
1:00pm – 7:00pm
Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Room
719 Thompson Lane
Nashville, TN 37204
11:00am – 4:30pm
Brentwood Hills Church of Christ – Classrooms 401-404
5120 Franklin Pike
Nashville, TN 37220
11:30am – 4:00pm
Pulaski Community – The Rec Center/Gym
333 East College Street
Pulaski, TN 38478
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Bellevue Church of Christ – Gym
7401 Hwy 70 South
Bellevue, TN 37221
10:00am – 4:00pm
Ridgetop First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall
1757 Highway 41 South
Ridgetop, TN 37152
10:00am – 4:00pm
Dickson Community – Tennesco Community Center
115 Tennsco Drive
Dickson, TN 37055
10:30am – 3:30pm
Gallatin Civic Center – Room 101/102
210 Albert Gallatin Avenue
Gallatin, TN 37066
11:00am – 4:00pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center – Foxland-Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 3:00pm
December 30th, 2022
City of Brentwood – Meeting Rooms
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
11:00am – 4:00pm
East Tennessee American Red Cross – Auditorium
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
11:00am – 4:00pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross – Chapter Office
129 West Fowlkes Street Suite 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00am – 3:00pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30am to 4:30pm
Hendersonville Community Church
381 West Main Street
Hendersonville, TN 37075
10:00am – 3:00pm
Faith Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall
1655 Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Courtyard by Marriott – Providence B
1980 Providence Parkway
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
11:00am – 4:00pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center – Foxland-Monthaven Room
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am – 3:00pm
The Element Nashville – Meeting Rooms
2825 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
10:00am – 3:00pm
Riverwood Church – Fellowship Hall
1904 McGavock Pike
Nashville, TN 37216
12:00pm – 6:00pm
Blood Drive Safety
The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities. While donors no longer have to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.
The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.
How to Donate Blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
