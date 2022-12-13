American Red Cross, Nashville Predators partner for Holiday Blood Drives

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross continues the great partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host a multi-city blood drive from December 27th-December 30th.

“It is so important to donate blood during the holiday season,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region.

“We have seen a decline in donations as we head into the winter months, and it is important that donors who can give make appointments with this drive to help us ensure the blood supply is there when patients need it in the beginning of the New Year,” Redish stated.

“This partnership with the Preds is vital for us in the Tennessee Region to supply much needed blood products to our hospital partners in our communities,” he added. “While all blood types are desperately needed, we have a great need for type O negative blood. O negative blood is a universal blood donor for all blood types and often is the blood that is used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries.” Eighty percent of blood donated to the American Red Cross is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives. The organization supplies 40 percent of blood across the nation.



All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck, while supplies last. As a thank-you, all who come to give blood during the Preds blood drives will also get a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities: December 27th-December 30th

December 27th, 2022

Sumner Regional Medical Center – Sumner Station Room 213

225 Big Station Camp Boulevard

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am – 3:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross – Donor Room

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am – 4:30pm

Faith Lutheran Church – Fellowship Hall

1655 Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Celebration Lutheran – Fellowship Hall

3425 N. Mt. Juliet Road

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

10:00am – 3:00pm

American Red Cross Memphis Chapter – Board Room

1399 Madison Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104

10:00am – 3:00pm

Goodlettsville Church – Activity Building

226 S. Main Street

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

10:00am – 3:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 372323

12:00pm – 6:00pm

In Honor of Brianna Underwood – Commons Area

100 Academy Road

Madison, TN 37115

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Lafayette United Methodist Church – Fellowship Hall

506 Bratton Avenue

Lafayette, TN 37083

12:30pm – 5:30pm

Nashville Predators

Bridgestone Arena – Meeting Room

501 Broadway

Nashville, TN 37203

1:30pm – 6:30pm

Chevrolet Buick GMC of Murfreesboro – Showroom

960 John R Rice Boulevard

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

10:00am – 4:00pm

December 28th, 2022

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:00am to 3:00pm

Hendersonville Community Church – Stadium Room

381 West Main Street

Hendersonville, TN 37075

10:00am – 3:00pm

City of Brentwood at Brentwood Library – Meeting Rooms

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

10:00am – 4:00pm

CoolSprings Galleria – JCPenney Wing

1800 Galleria Boulevard

Franklin, TN 37067

12:30pm – 5:30pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center – Light Hall (4th Floor)

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

12:00pm – 6:00pm

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Gym

1608 Hampshire Pike

Columbia, TN 38401

12:00pm – 6:00pm

First United Methodist Church Smyrna – Fellowship Hall

300 Sam Hagar Street Door C

Smyrna, TN 37167

9:30am – 3:00pm

December 29th, 2022

Chapel Hill Community – Family Life Center

316 North Horton Parkway

Chapel Hill, TN 37034

1:00pm – 7:00pm

The Element Nashville – Meeting Room

2825 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am – 3:00pm

Natchez Trace American Red Cross – Chapter Office

129 West Fowlkes Street Suite 100

Franklin, TN 37064

10:00am – 3:00pm

Ford Ice Center Antioch – Rooms 1 & 2

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

1:00pm – 7:00pm

Vanderbilt Health 100 Oaks – 1st Floor Conference Room

719 Thompson Lane

Nashville, TN 37204

11:00am – 4:30pm

Brentwood Hills Church of Christ – Classrooms 401-404

5120 Franklin Pike

Nashville, TN 37220

11:30am – 4:00pm

Pulaski Community – The Rec Center/Gym

333 East College Street

Pulaski, TN 38478

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Bellevue Church of Christ – Gym

7401 Hwy 70 South

Bellevue, TN 37221

10:00am – 4:00pm

Ridgetop First Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall

1757 Highway 41 South

Ridgetop, TN 37152

10:00am – 4:00pm

Dickson Community – Tennesco Community Center

115 Tennsco Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

10:30am – 3:30pm

Gallatin Civic Center – Room 101/102

210 Albert Gallatin Avenue

Gallatin, TN 37066

11:00am – 4:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center – Foxland-Monthaven Room

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am – 3:00pm

December 30th, 2022

East Tennessee American Red Cross – Auditorium

6921 Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville, TN 37909

11:00am – 4:00pm

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center – Meeting Rooms

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am to 4:30pm

Hendersonville Community Church

381 West Main Street

Hendersonville, TN 37075

10:00am – 3:00pm

Courtyard by Marriott – Providence B

1980 Providence Parkway

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

11:00am – 4:00pm

The Element Nashville – Meeting Rooms

2825 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am – 3:00pm

Riverwood Church – Fellowship Hall

1904 McGavock Pike

Nashville, TN 37216

12:00pm – 6:00pm

Blood Drive Safety

The Red Cross follows a high standard of safety and infection control. The Red Cross will continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers, and facilities. While donors no longer have to wear a face mask, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason.

The Red Cross will also adhere to more stringent face mask requirements per state and/or local guidance, or at the request of blood drive sponsors. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at a drive.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org , call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. To register for a Predators blood drive be sure to enter the code PREDS19.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.