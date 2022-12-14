Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, December 14th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – For many residents, this is a joyful time of year and I wish you all the best, I hope your holiday celebrations are full of love and family.

I recognize that for others, this is a difficult time of year, please remember that there are people who truly care. If you are struggling, you can call or text 988 the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline to speak to a counselor.

This note is long, there are a few issues on the agenda that I thought required some additional details. I would like to remind all of you that zoning ordinance requires 2 votes and we have managed to defeat a few of them on the second vote. We do not have access to the full agenda until the night before the executive meeting.

I try very hard to research the issues to make an informed vote. Please share information and concerns with me, I will always listen. I may not vote on every issue the way individuals would like, but I assure you I take your comments and letters into consideration. I work very hard to make the best decisions for our community.

I will also begin asking the clerk to add the letters from the residents to the agenda so they will be part of the official record. I will add this information to the email list at the end of the letter as well.

I have invited business leaders and other stakeholders to the meeting, residents’ involvement is very important. If you have any questions or suggestions about where trees should be planted in our community please reach out, consider attending if you have any suggestions, questions or concerns.

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

AG Agricultural District

C-2 General Commercial District

C-5: Highway & Arterial Commercial District

M-3 Planned Industrial District

O-1 Office District R-1 Single Family Residential District

R-2 Single Family Residential District

R-3 Three Family Residential District

R-4 Multiple Family Residential District

R-6 Single Family Residential District

1. Passed I voted Yes – ORD 52-2022-23 located at the intersection of Cumberland Dr & Charlotte St from C-2 to R-6.

Acreage: 3.06 Ward: 6 Lots/Units: Population:

There was a great deal of conversation regarding this ordinance. I voted yes but I have received additional information from a couple residents in the community. I plan to further investigate this rezoning request.

2. Passed I voted Yes – ORD 53-2022-23 located at the intersection of Airport Rd & Cinderella Ln from R-1 to R-2A.

Acreage: 0.46 Ward: 1 Lots/Units: 2 Population:

3. Passed I voted Yes – ORD 54-2022-23 located at a parcel fronting on the south frontage of Vine St at the terminus of Vine St and adjacent parcel fronting on the north frontage of Cedar St at the terminus of Cedar St from C-1 to R-6

Acreage: 0.59 Ward: 6 Lots/Units: 5 Population:

4. Referred to Planning Commission-I voted to Refer- ORD 55-2021-22 An Ord amending the city zoning Ord of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, as it pertains to lot coverage and cluster subdivision regulations. I submitted two amendments for this ordinance, one passed, and it was referred to the planning commission because the change was considered substantive. Definition: The intent of the cluster ordinance is to facilitate the development of tracts with environmental constraints at densities comparable to tracts without environmental limitations, and/or to permit greater flexibility for creative design and/or to achieve superior scenic quality and recreational opportunities close to home, by providing for residential subdivisions which incorporate permanent local open space accessible to all residential lots within the subject tract. Passed I voted Yes: Amendment 1: Remove Agriculture lots from cluster ordinance. On July 7th we voted against rezoning from AG to R2. The property has steep Topo and a floodplain. The total units approved would be 40 units., ORDINANCE 08-2022-23. At the November 2022 RPC meeting, the builders submitted a Cluster Development for the same area. This is the first time that a builder has included AG in a cluster, when builders use the loopholes, we need to close them.

Definition: Open space must be for common use of all residents with a residential area and is 15% of entire master plan. The new Cluster Subdivision plat for the area we voted against rezoning now has a total of 100 units using the flood plain and non-buildable areas as 35% of their open space. Notice in the image there are no walkways, trails, bikeways etc, F ailed I voted YES-Amendment 2: The Regional Planning Commission is proposing to allow 2 flag lots in cluster developments. My amendment would not allow them to build flag lots. Definition : A flag lot generally contains a narrow strip of the property leading from a right-of-way to the building site which is generally located to the rear of another lot (s) fronting along the same right-of-way. The homes in cluster developments are already condensed infill, I do not think we should allow shared driveways or lots that do not front on the streets. They are required to have 15% open space; the design could include these areas as open spaces.

Consent Agenda: City Clerk All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report: I did not pull from consent agenda unless noted. 1. ORD 9-2022-23 (postponed 9-1-22) An Ord amending the Official Code of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, Title 4, (Building, Utility and Housing Codes), Chapter 3, to add new Section 4-315, 4-316 and 4-317, establishing an Electrical and Mechanical Board

2. No Vote Registered -ORD 47-2022-23 located at the intersection of Riverside Dr & Barker St from R-3 to R-6 I voted NO. This lot is on the very edge of a flood plain, the structure will have to be elevated and the owners may be required to have flood insurance. We do not need to approve zones just to maximize profits. 3. ORD 48-2022-23 located at the intersection of Dover Rd (US Hwy 79) & Kelsey Dr from R-1 /C-2 to C-5 4. Passed – I voted NO ORD 49-2022-23 located at the intersection of Trenton Rd & Welchwood Dr from R-1 to R-2 The zone change does not match the community and the request to increase density on a lot that has a large sinkhole is not in the best interest of future homeowners. The planning commission voted against this rezoning. We should not increase density on this property, it is not in the best interest of the community. I am still surprised this passed, we basically said yes to increasing density and building on a known sinkhole. I believe we have a moral obligation to protect our community, while there is a shortage of housing, it is not in the best interest of the current and future residents to build on flood lots or sinkholes. 5. Deferred to January Regular Meeting – ORD 50-2022-23 property fronting the western terminus of Prewitt Ln south of Prewitt Ln & west of Whitfield Rd from AG to R-4

6. Failed – I voted NO. RESOLUTION 39(B)-2022-23 (Postponed from 11/3/22) A Resolution approving an appointment to the Parking Commission-This is the reappointment of Mr. Ryan Bowie. Mr. Bowie has done a very good job on the Parking Commission, but I do not support his continuation on the parking commission.

New Business

Passed – I voted Yes-ORD 51-2022-23 (First Reading) An Ord authorizing the Mayor, or his designee, to enter into an agreement and acquire property for a public purpose for expansion of Dixon Park and to swap and convey the City of Clarksville property in exchange, therefore.

I am struggling with this ordinance and purchase/swap of property. I agree that the additional land is good for Dixon Park but the city is swapping two properties with a combined appraised value of $56,800 for a piece of the property appraised at $39,800. The mayor indicated that is the deal on the table. A. Blick Property – $39,800 B. City of Clarksville – $39,800 and $17,700 I would be interested in your feedback.

Postponed to the February 2023 Regular Session-I voted for the postponement – ORD 56-2022- Amending the operating budgets for the fiscal year 2023 for governmental funds (Ord 146-2021-22) to remove funding for the Roxy Regional Theater. Councilperson Richmond The item was postponed awaiting the findings of the Federal Investigation into one of the allegations made by an employee at the Roxy.

City Council membership of boards and committees. Councilperson Reynolds Due to the very strict enforcement of the Sunshine Law in our community, we must make our committee preferences to the mayor at our meeting. In January I expect the mayor will adjust the committees and I had a few recommendations and requests. -I asked the mayor to fill all the open seats on committees and boards. There are a total of 26 vacancies on our committees, a combination of city council and residents’ appointments. The city council member appointed to the Roxy Board has been vacant for over 6 months, this is just one example. I continue to hear from residents that they apply to become board members and they are not contacted; 1. I was surprised to see so many seats open. -I informed the mayor I did not appreciate that he did not appoint Councilperson Wanda Allen to the Ethics Commission. This was her legislation, while he has the power to do whatever he wants this appears to be retaliation or at the very least he did not respect the person who had the courage to indicate that we needed to reform our ethics ordinance. -I requested that he split the streets, garages, and transportation committee. There is a lot of work to do in these committees to include additional funding for sidewalks and a need to review the sidewalk ordinance, a new garage is being built, and our transportation team is exploring the option for a new transit center. This is a lot of work for one committee. -I indicated that I was satisfied with my current committee and board assignments but had the capacity to serve on the streets committee or boards that support the Regional Planning Commission.