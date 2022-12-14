Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Domestic arrest Assault Suspect after Pursuit

Montgomery County, TN – In the early morning hours Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies responded to a 911 call of a Home Invasion on the 1300 block of Mountain Way. Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cornel Oliver, fled the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies pursued the vehicle and the suspect crashed on Revere Road. The suspect then fled on foot into the surrounding area. Clarksville Police Department responded to the area and assisted Montgomery County Deputies in establishing a perimeter. Oliver was eventually located and taken into custody without further incident.

According to statements from the home occupants, Oliver forced his way into the home and assaulted them. Deputies recovered a loaded handgun in his vehicle after the crash.

Oliver was cleared by EMS on scene and has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the charges of, Aggravated Assault, Especially Aggravated Burglary, Evading Arrest, Possession of a Firearm Commission of a Felony, and False Imprisonment. His bond is set for $250,000

“Thanks to the quick response and good communication between responding Deputies, CPD officers, and local 911 bonding company, the victim, in this case, was rendered safe and Oliver was taken into custody,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson.

“This is not the first time that Oliver has been in trouble with the law. Oliver is currently out on a $200,000 bond, reduced from $500,000, for 1st Degree Murder among several other felonies here in Clarksville. Thanks to a GPS ankle monitor that Oliver was required to wear by the bonding company, we were able to quickly locate and arrest Oliver.” Sheriff Fuson said. “We plan to charge Oliver most appropriately for his poor decisions here tonight and ensure that he remains behind bars until his trial date. We DO NOT need criminals like this roaming our streets contemplating their next criminal act. Our citizens deserve much better than that.”

This is still an active pending case, and no other information is available for release at this time.