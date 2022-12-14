Arthur Stafford Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Forgery, Fraud, Identity Theft at F&M Bank

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the suspect in the photographs that were sent out yesterday to the media has been identified as 48-year-old Arthur Stafford of Nashville.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and Stafford now has several warrants for Identity Theft and Fraud.

Anyone with information on the location of Arthur Stafford or Angela Waites is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.