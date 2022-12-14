54.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNewsArthur Stafford Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Forgery, Fraud, Identity Theft...
News

Arthur Stafford Wanted by Clarksville Police Department for Forgery, Fraud, Identity Theft at F&M Bank

News Staff
By News Staff
Arthur Stafford
Arthur Stafford

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the suspect in the photographs that were sent out yesterday to the media has been identified as 48-year-old Arthur Stafford of Nashville.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and Stafford now has several warrants for Identity Theft and Fraud.


Anyone with information on the location of Arthur Stafford or Angela Waites is asked to call 911 or contact CPD Detective Alquzweeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department reports Domestic-Related Shooting on Chapel Street
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online