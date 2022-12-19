Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for December 19th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 19th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County

Ollie & Auto are young, male Pit Bull Terriers. They are medium size guys, have been fully vetted, shots updated and Ollie is neutered so he can go home the same day!! Auto will be neutered before he can head to his home. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Mona is a beautiful, small female domestic longhair cat. This sweet girl is litter box trained, fully vetted, shots updated and spayed so she can go right to her new home.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Saphira is a 6-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is fully vetted, litter-trained, and spayed. She does need a special diet of soft food due to major dental work but she loves everyone and does well with children, dogs, and other cats. Saphira loves to snuggle and will make a wonderful companion!

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Sugar is a lovely 6-month-old male domestic shorthair kitten. He has been thoroughly vetted, age-appropriate vaccinations, litter trained, dewormed, FeLV/FIV tested, neutered, and on flea products. Sugar gets along with other kitties and is a very sweet, loving guy.

Sugar can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a delightful approximately one-year-old female Lab mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, and spayed. She does well with other dogs and will benefit from a family willing to continue her training. She would love an active family and a large yard!

Come meet her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Rachel is definitely cuteness overload! This 3-month-old female Pit Bull Terrier is spayed, vetted, microchipped, working on potty training, and gets along with everyone!

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee at 615.260.8473 or https://www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Pru is a four-year-old female German Shepherd mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, microchipped, and spayed. Pru is very sweet and loving and does well with children and other dogs. She would love to have an active family and a fenced yard.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Petra is a 6-month-old female mix breed looking for her forever home. She absolutely loves people, and is good with dogs and kids but hasn’t been around cats. She is fully vetted and is waiting to be spayed. Petra would thrive with a big yard to play in, toys, and lots of activities to keep her busy!! She just wants your attention. She is young and energetic and will make an amazing jogging buddy.

If you are looking for that special new family member please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Mochi is a beautiful black long-haired kitten. He is vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations and is litter trained. He will be neutered before heading to his new home. He is super playful, vocal and loves chasing the red laser dots! He has been around other cats and dogs and is good with children. He loves getting brushed and sitting in your lap! PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him and all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Nelson is a very handsome male Beagle. He is loyal, smart, athletic, and affectionate. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house-trained.

Nelson does well with children but takes a while to warm up to other dogs as he wants all the love and attention so a meet and greet is recommended if there are other pets in the home. He loves his people and will be a great addition to your family.

If you think he will be a great fit in your life, you can contact the rescue. For more details call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTkHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Hank Williams Jr. is a 3-and-a-half-year-old male Pitbull mix weighing in at 50 pounds. He is fully vetted, neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped, and up to date on Heartworm and flea/tick prevention. He has done well with other dogs, adults, and children. Hank is a sweet, loving boy.

To find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/hank-williams-jr or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org