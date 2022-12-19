Altra Federal Credit Union announces Best Life Community Award winners

Onalaska WI – Altra Federal Credit Union to award winners for their Best Life Community Awards (BLCA).

Evergreen Elementary PTO, located in Holmen, WI is the winner of the $10,000 Community Choice Award, which was determined by popular vote through online voting.

Evergreen Elementary PTO’s mission is to help each child reach their full potential through quality education. The organization strives to enrich the educational journey of every student, regardless of background or abilities.

CampV in Tyler, TX was chosen by previous BLCA award recipients to receive the $7,500 Impact Award. Their mission is to integrate military and civilian resources through one central location providing efficient, effective support and fellowship for Veterans, active duty, reserves, guards, and their families.”

Employee Choice winners each receive $5,000 and include the following nonprofits: La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership, in Minnesota; Radical Mission, Clarksville, TN; Camp Tyler Foundation, Whitehouse, TX; and HorseSense, La Crosse, WI.

Community Assistance Awards are determined by a panel of judges consisting of members from Altra’s Community Engagement, Advocacy, and DEI committees. The following nonprofits were selected to each receive $5,000: Bella’s Closet in Clarksville, TN; La Crosse Citizen Advocacy, WisCorps and YWCA in La Crosse, WI; Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota in Winona, MN; and Sparta Area Cancer Support in Sparta, WI.

The following nonprofits were selected to each receive $2,500: Front and Center Food Pantry in Eyota, MN; WINN in La Crosse, WI; Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas; and Mt Olive Cemetery Historical Preservation Society in Clarksville, TN.

Altra employees were rewarded based upon volunteerism with a $1,500 donation on their behalf to a nonprofit organization of their choice. Those include Freedom Honor Flight, UW-La Crosse Alumni Band Scholarship Fund, The Center LGBTQ Connection, and Cappella Performing Arts in La Crosse, WI, and Clearwater Farm in Onalaska, WI.

Over 300 member nominations were submitted and over 30 nonprofits submitted supplemental applications as part of the process. Checks are being presented this week to each organization.

About the Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years, that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.5 billion in assets and more than 136,000 members worldwide. Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services, and guidance that enable our members, staff, and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments.

To learn more visit www.altra.org