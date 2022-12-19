Marsha Blackburn Report: It’s Past Time To Rein In Big Tech

Washington, D.C. – Big Tech’s repeated attempts to censor Americans are unacceptable. This week we learned even more about how Silicon Valley elites have used their power to silence speech and control public opinion.

Reining in Big Tech has been a priority of mine since I served in the U.S. House of Representatives, and I have two pieces of legislation awaiting a vote on the Senate floor that would help achieve that goal: the Kids Online Safety Act and the Open App Markets Act.

Weekly Roundup

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 10-24. The role of social media in this is well known, and since Big Tech is unwilling to protect underage users, Congress must step in. My Kids Online Safety Act requires social media platforms to put the interests of children first by providing an environment that is safe by default.

How many times have Apple or Google threatened to kill an app because it doesn’t align with a left-wing agenda? Currently, Apple and Google can remove apps from the marketplace and charge businesses exorbitant fees for operating on their platforms. I plan to change that. My Open App Markets Act will end Apple and Google’s gatekeeper status by promoting competition and consumer choice. This legislation is a win for both consumers and developers and I hope to see it pass in the Senate soon.

President Joe Biden said it himself: “the pandemic is over.” So why is the Pentagon still discharging servicemembers who choose not to get the COVID vaccine? I fought to repeal President Biden’s draconian military vaccine mandate once and for all, but nothing is official until President Biden signs the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law. I am also demanding that the Biden administration make whole those who were unfairly targeted and remove the black marks from their service records.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI