Thursday, December 22, 2022
Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation prepared for incoming Winter Weather

Some trees and power lines may be knocked down from the weight of snow and ice and scattered power outages are possible.
Cumberland Electric Membership CorporationClarksville, TN – The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is monitoring extreme winter weather heading towards Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight, including snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

CEMC is prepared for any possible outages with additional crews at the ready. We are working to keep your family safe this holiday weekend.


While most outages are automatically detected, you can also report them through our SmartHub app or by calling 800.987.2362.

Keep up with any outage alerts at www.cemc.org/outagemap/ and our Facebook/Twitter pages.

