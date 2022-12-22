Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation prepared for incoming Winter Weather

Clarksville, TN – The Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (CEMC) is monitoring extreme winter weather heading towards Clarksville-Montgomery County tonight, including snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

CEMC is prepared for any possible outages with additional crews at the ready. We are working to keep your family safe this holiday weekend.

While most outages are automatically detected, you can also report them through our SmartHub app or by calling 800.987.2362.

Keep up with any outage alerts at www.cemc.org/outagemap/ and our Facebook/Twitter pages.