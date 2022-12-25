Patchy ice on some roads in Clarksville-Montgomery County this morning

Clarksville, TN – it is currently 12 degrees outside with a slight wind from the west at 5 to 10 mph. For December 25th, Christmas Day, the high will be about 27 degrees with sunny skies.

In the afternoon, warmer weather plus the sun being out will help to melt most of the remaining snow off the streets.

Yesterday, the sun being out helped melt most of ice and snow from the roadways. Overnight, roads still wet will have refrozen. Be on the lookout this morning for black ice.

When traveling today, dress warmly, take it slow and easy, and be on the lookout for patchy frozen areas.

Tonight, there is a 20 percent chance of snow beginning sometime after 4:00pm. The cloud cover will increase and the temperature will drop to about 14 degrees. Any wet roads will freeze again.

Come Monday, the chance of snow increases to 30 percent before 5:00pm. About a half inch of accumulation is possible. The high will be a warmer 35 degrees.

Monday night, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of 20 degrees.

For Tuesday, there will be patchy fog starting at 5:00am and lasting until around 7:00am. It will be mostly sunny with a high of about 37 degrees. It will be clear skies Tuesday night with a low of 24 degrees.

For today, wind chill conditions have improved, but the unusually cold weather will continue through Monday morning creating potentially dangerous conditions for people and pets.

Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid-morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk of impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time.

When traveling today, please stay careful and have a Merry Christmas.