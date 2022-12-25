Clarksville Online wishes everyone a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays

Clarksville, TN – This is the time of the year for families, friends, and neighbors to come together and celebrate the Christmas holiday. It’s a time for giving thanks and reflecting on the that’s year past.

On December 25th, children and adults alike celebrate Christmas. It is a time for sharing presents and decorating houses with ornaments and lights.

Clarksville Online wishes everyone a bright and merry Christmas. We hope the day is full of happiness and joy for you and yours. Have a safe and wonderful Christmas holiday!

From Clarksville Online, Happy Holidays and a very Merry Christmas!