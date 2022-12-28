TWRA announces 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Period going on now through January 11th

Nashville, TN – The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2023 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts is open through January 11th.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at gooutdoorstennessee.com. Applications will be accepted until midnight. (CST) on January 11th. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheet. Hunters have up to 13 choices but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once.

There are seven sites that include 52 hunts and five youth-only hunts. No person may apply more than once. A computer drawing will be held to determine the successful applications based on the priority drawing system.

Youth hunters (ages 6-16 by the date of the hunt) may submit one application for the regular quota hunt and one application for the youth-only quota hunt.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or seniors with an Annual Senior Sportsman License (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12.00 per permit plus the $1.00 agent fee. There is a $2.00 fee if an application is made on the Internet.

When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by visiting https://quotahunt.gooutdoorstennessee.com. Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.

The 2023 statewide spring turkey season is April 15th-May 28th. The statewide Young Sportsman Hunt is April 8th-9th.

Area Date Quota

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 6-8 150

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 13-15 150

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 20-22 150

Chuck Swan State Forest Apr. 27-29 150

Chuck Swan State Forest May 4-6 150

Happy Hollow Apr. 15-18 50

Happy Hollow Apr. 22-23 50

Oak Ridge Apr. 15-16 225

Oak Ridge 22-23 225

Yuchi Refuge Mar. 31-Apr. 2 10

Yuchi Refuge Apr. 21-23 10

Yuchi Refuge Apr. 28-30 10

Yuchi Refuge May 12-14 10

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 15-16 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 18-19 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 21-23 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 25-26 26

Chickasaw State Forest Apr. 28-30 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 2-3 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 5-7 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 9-10 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 12-14 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 16-17 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 19-21 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 23-24 26

Chickasaw State Forest May 26-28 26

Natchez Trace North Apr. 15-16 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 18-19 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 21-23 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 25-26 48

Natchez Trace North Apr. 28-30 48

Natchez Trace North May 2-3 48

Natchez Trace North May 5-7 48

Natchez Trace North May 9-10 48

Natchez Trace North May 12-14 48

Natchez Trace North May 16-17 48

Natchez Trace North May 19-21 48

Natchez Trace North May 23-24 48

Natchez Trace North May 26-28 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 15-16 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 18-19 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 21-23 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 25-26 48

Natchez Trace South Apr. 28-30 48

Natchez Trace South May 2-3 48

Natchez Trace South May 5-7 48

Natchez Trace South May 9-10 48

Natchez Trace South May 12-14 48

Natchez Trace South May 16-17 48

Natchez Trace South May 19-21 48

Natchez Trace South May 23-24 48

Natchez Trace South May 26-28 48

Youth-Only Hunts

Area Date Quota

Tellico West Apr. 15-16 5

Tellico West Apr. 22-23 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Apr. 15-16 5

Tellico (McGhee Carson Unit) Apr. 29-30 5

Yuchi Refuge Mar. 25-26 15