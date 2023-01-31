Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces Schools Closed Wednesday, February 1st

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports that all CMCSS schools and District offices will be closed Wednesday, February 1st, 2023.

The latest guidance from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates another round of winter weather this afternoon through the early morning hours, prompting another Winter Weather Advisory for our community.

CMCSS will use the third of five inclement weather stockpile days for tomorrow. Custodians and mission-essential employees will receive further guidance from Operations Department supervisors.

Please stay safe and warm!