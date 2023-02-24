APSU Women’s Basketball plays Lipscomb at the Dunn Center for final regular season game

Austin Peay (16-10 | 12-5 ASUN) vs. Lipscomb (18-10 | 12-4 ASUN)

Saturday, February 25th, 2023 | 3:00pm

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Lipscomb for the final regular season game in the Winfield Dunn Center on Saturday at 3:00pm.

The game is the second time Austin Peay (16-10, 12-5 ASUN) has played Lipscomb (18-10, 12-4 ASUN) in the last 48 hours, as the Governors secured their 12th ASUN Conference win of the season and a home game in the upcoming ASUN Tournament following Thursday’s 76-71 victory against the Bisons.

Mariah Adams scored a team-high 23 points in the win – the second-best scoring performance by a Governor this season – which included 13 points in the fourth quarter alone.

The APSU Govs are currently in fourth place in the ASUN standings and moves ahead of Lipscomb with a win, Saturday. APSU would secure the tournament’s No. 3 seed if league-leading Florida Gulf Coast defeats the Bisons next Wednesday.

In addition to Austin Peay State University celebrating its home for the last 48 years, it also will be celebrating its seven seniors – Mariah Adams, Shamarre Hale, Mahogany Vaught, Jada Roberson, Liz Gibbs, Tiya Douglas, Gabby Zapata Smalls – prior to tipoff. Senior Day presentations will begin at approximately 2:40pm.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM – Jahmar Perkins (PxP) / Zach Pugh (Color)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.at least a 5

TV: ESPN+ — Barry Gresham (PxP) / Patton Cook (Color)

All home and ASUN Conference games are live-streamed on ESPN+.

About the Lipscomb Bisons



2022-23 Record: 18-10 (12-4 ASUN)

Quick recap: With their win against Stetson last Saturday, Lipscomb secured its program-record 18th win of the season. The Bisons finished a tough nonconference schedule 6-6, with notable wins against Hawaii and Western Kentucky and losses against TCU, Vanderbilt and Belmont. Lipscomb has won five of their last six games, with that one loss being to No. 25 and league-leading Florida Gulf Coast.

What you need to know about them: The Bisons are second in the ASUN Conference in both three-point percentage (34.5) and three-point percentage defense (28.1).

2021-22 Record: 10-20 (5-11 ASUN)

2021-22 Season Result: The No. 4 seed in the ASUN’s Western Division last season, Lipscomb had its season come to an end in the first round of the 2022 ASUN Championship when it fell to North Florida, 60-42.

Notable Returner: An ASUN All-Freshman Team selection last season, forward Bella Vinson leads the Bisons with 14.2 points per game and has a 46.5/38.9/76.3 shooting split.

Notable Newcomer: An Ole Miss transfer, Aleah Sorrentino leads all Lipscomb newcomers with 12.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game and has started all 25 games she has appeared in this season.

Series History (since 1977): 22-6 APSU. 11-2 APSU in Clarksville

Last Meeting: Mariah Adams led Austin Peay State University with 23 points, as the Governors defeated Lipscomb 76-71, Thursday, in Nashville.

