APSU Women’s Basketball’s Anala Nelson earns ASUN Freshman of the Week honor

Atlanta, GA – After averaging 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team’s final week of the regular season, Anala Nelson was named the ASUN Conference Freshman of Week, Monday.

Hailing from Columbia, South Carolina, Nelson recorded career-highs with 15 points and six rebounds, leading the Governors to a 76-71 win at Lipscomb, Thursday, in Nashville. The 5-6 freshman also tallied her second-most assists of the season with four dimes and added a pair of steals.

Nelson’s 15 points against the Bisons are the most by a freshman in a conference game since Ella Sawyer scored 26 points against Murray State, on February 29th, 2020. It also is the most points by a freshman since Lyric Cole’s 16-point outing against Bellarmine, on December 21st, 2021.

Nelson followed her career performance against the Bisons with another four-assist outing, while also adding four rebounds and three steals against Lipscomb, Saturday.

The Lower Richland High School product is the only APSU Gov to have started all 27 games this season and averages 5.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.

Nelson is the second Gov to earn an ASUN weekly honor this season – joining Shamarre Hale was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Week on January 16th and January 23rd – and is the first player to earn conference freshman of the week honors since Cole, December 28th, 2021.

Nelson and the rest of the APSU Govs are back in action later this week when they host Eastern Kentucky in the ASUN Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament quarterfinals, Sunday, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ postseason, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.