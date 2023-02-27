Clarksville Police Department hires Nine New Officers

Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, February 27th, 2023, Clarksville Mayor Pitts and Clarksville Police Chief David Crockarell welcomed nine new officers to the Clarksville Police Department family.

These officers are Joshua Siragusa, William Schwartz, Douglas Piecuski, Iziah Mazingo, Raymond Horton, Pono Frank, Demetrius Harris, Christopher Bush, and Joseph Baggett.

They are scheduled to attend the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on April 2nd. Until then they will be going through In-House training with the CPD training division.