Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans South Riverside Drive area wide Water Outage

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) plans an area-wide water outage on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 at 10:00pm, weather permitting, on South Riverside Drive for water valve maintenance work.

The following areas on South Riverside Drive will be affected by the water outage during the work including low water pressure.

Areas Affected

South Riverside Drive from Current Street to Edgehill Drive along the east side

Barker Street 111 and 939 Hickory Grove Boulevard (Bluffs Over Cumberland) Dean Drive Clarksville Square Shopping Center



Riverside Drive from Adams Street to Edgehill Drive along the west side

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00am on Wednesday, March 1st.

