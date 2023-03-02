56.6 F
Clarksville
Thursday, March 2, 2023
Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County School System reports Schools to be Closed Friday due to Severe Weather

News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces that all CMCSS schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 3rd, 2023.

CMSS has been monitoring the weather all day. Through the early evening, we were in a lower category for severe weather tomorrow and the timing was not as concerning.

However, after our latest briefing with the National Weather Service (NWS), our community now has an enhanced risk for severe storms and high winds tomorrow, with straight-line winds around 60 miles per hour.


This poses a significant risk for transportation, and we face the possibility of widespread power disruptions throughout the day. While we hoped to send students off tomorrow for a great Spring Break, it will begin a day early.

We hope everyone stays safe tomorrow and has an enjoyable and restful Spring Break. At this time, district offices will remain open tomorrow.

