APSU Softball falls to Belmont 2-0 at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team came up short in a pitcher’s duel with Belmont, Saturday afternoon at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, on Day 2 of the Governors Classic, as the Govs fell to the Bruins, 2-0.

The Governors (8-8) and the Bruns (13-6) had opened the game by trading scoreless innings over the first five innings, but in the top of the sixth, Belmont scored two runs on three hits, none leaving the infield, along with a wild pitch.

The APSU Govs didn’t go away quietly though, as they loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, with no outs, but the next the Govs went down in order, including Lexi Osowski-Anderson, who’s deep fly ball was snagged on the warning track just in front the wall by the Burins center fielder to end the game.

Austin Peay State University also had chances to score runs in the first and fifth innings but left runners at second and third in both frames.

Jordan Benefiel (6-5) was the hard-luck loser, giving up just four hits and two walks, while striking out six.

The APSU Govs nightcap versus UIC was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the Govs down 2-1, but will resume at the point of suspension on Sunday morning, 11 a.m., prior to the other regularly schedule games.

Inside the Boxscore

With her six strikeouts, Jordan Benefiel now has 275 career strikeouts, tying her with Lauren de Castro (2011-14) for sixth-most all time in program history.

The APSU Govs Gabi Apiag was the only player on either team to record two hits in the contest.

Megan Hodum led of the bottom of the first inning with her sixth career triple.

With her first inning walk, Kylie Campbell has now reached base in a team best nine straight games.



Austin Peay State University is now 32-26-2 all-time versus Belmont.



The shutout was the first of the season against Austin Peay State University.

The Austin Peay State University softball team continues play in the Governors Classic, Sunday, as the finish the suspended game versus UIC, at 11:00am, while also having a rematch versus Belmont at 5:30pm.