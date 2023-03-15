APSU student newspaper The All State earns regional award

Clarksville, TN – The All State student newspaper at Austin Peay State University (APSU) earned a regional award in the Southeast Journalism Conference’s Best of the South Awards.

Student Lily Russell garnered recognition for The All State. The SEJC Best of the South Awards competition had entries from more than 20 colleges and universities across the Southeast. The conference and awards ceremony was hosted February 9th-11th at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Russell placed second in Best Arts and Entertainment writer for her article, “Dear Ticketmaster, I knew you were trouble. Sincerely, Taylor Swift.” This was a challenging category with entries from top journalism programs.

“My experience at SEJC was great,” Russell said. “For one of my articles to rank second among other college student journalists was a huge accomplishment for me. It really secured the feeling that hard work does pay off. I am so glad as a senior I was able to represent Austin Peay and The All State this year.”

Russell began as a writer for The All State in the spring of 2022. She is currently editor-in-chief of The All State and will graduate in December as a communication media major with a journalism concentration and a marketing minor. Her future plans are to write for a magazine such as National Geographic.

Austin Peay State University was well represented earning second among the schools that ranked in the Arts and Entertainment category including Belmont University, Harding University, University of Memphis, Samford University, Troy University, University of Mississippi, and the University of West Florida. The University of Mississippi had two entries in this category.

The All State student newspaper, established in 1930, is published online at www.theallstate.org. Readers can connect with The All State on Facebook, Instagram (@TheAllState_APSU) and Twitter (@TheAllState).

Michael Dann serves as the adviser. The All State is part of the Office of Student Publications in the APSU Division of Student Affairs.

The Southeastern Journalism Conference began in 1987 and is comprised of 38 member colleges and universities in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. The competition includes students in print, multimedia, broadcast and audio. Austin Peay attended the first conference held at the University of Alabama, and APSU student Lori Martin was elected the first SEJC student president. APSU hosted SEJC on campus in 2002 and 2016.