Clarksville-Montgomery County under Freeze Warning that begins tonight, last until Monday Morning

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Freeze Warning for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Middle Tennessee.

The Freeze Warning is in effect starting at 10:00pm Sunday night and goes until Monday morning at 10:00am.

Temperatures mostly in the lower 20s are expected with some spots as low as 15.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Remember to protect vulnerable people, pets, pipes, and plants.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.