Clarksville’s Customs House Museum April 2023 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in March at the Museum include Waiting Room: Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design, Month of the Military Child Art Show, Mapping Wars, Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions, A Children’s Health Fair, A Listen & Learn Happy Hour, Storytime & Craft.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Nature’s Blueprints: Biomimicry in Art and Design

April 6th – May 25th | Orgain & Bruner Galleries

The forms, patterns and processes found in the natural world can inspire our design of everything from

clothing to skyscrapers. This exhibit brings together art and design with environmental science using artifacts, artworks and photography, as well as interactive learning stations.

Month of the Military Child Art Show

April 10th – May 31st | Memory Lane

April is Month of the Military Child, a time to applaud military families and their children for the daily sacrifices and the challenges they overcome. In partnership with the USO, this special exhibit features selected artwork by local children with an active-duty parent or guardian.

Mapping Wars

April 18th – July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

This exhibit features artifacts from the Civil War to World War II, giving insight to the strategies and plans of those engaged in battle. Take a closer look at hand-drawn maps, government documents, battle flags and more.

Jammie Williams: Stories, Dreams and Visions

April 18th – July 6th | Kimbrough Gallery

Jammie Williams is a professional painter and sculptor who lives and works in Middle Tennessee. His art is representational and often use symbolic imagery. “My works are inspired by my personal memories, feelings,

and emotions. I work towards conveying moods, the expression of dreams, wonder and renewal by

creating personal myths and narratives. This series of works shows an exploration of these ideas.”

Art of the Horse

Through April 9th | Kimbrough Gallery

This invitational show features a variety of 2D and 3D works of art inspired by the equine. Artists include Jill Soukup, Booth Malone, Matt Flint, Mary Ross Bushholz, Sandy Graves, Rox Corbett, Shawn Cameron and more.

A Woman’s Room

Through April 16th | Lobby

From hairpins to high heels and anything in-between, check out this selection of artifacts from the Museum collections pertaining to women’s fashion.

Waiting Room: A Print Series by Belgin Yucelen

Through May 20th | Harvill Gallery

Created by the artist during the 2020 shutdown, Waiting Room is a print series depicting people in isolation and their windows to the outside, beyond reach. Originally from Turkey and now based in Colorado, Belgin Yucelen’s art remains true to the desire to create meaning and beauty in subtle simplicity.

Elena Burykina: Brushed Expressions

Through May 21st | Jostens Gallery

Elena Burykina is a figurative artist based in Chattanooga. As a child in Ukraine, she received a classical art education which she used for over a decade as an architect. Now as a full-time artist, her focus is portraiture, where she seeks a connection with the model to explore their personalities, moods and thoughts.

The Poetry Around Us: Women Painting the Outdoors

Through May 28th | Crouch Gallery

Capturing the beauty of the outdoors across painting mediums and geographical locations, this invitational exhibit features works of art from more than a dozen award-winning, nationally-recognized women artists.

Museum Events

Mission: Nutrition

A Children’s Health Fair

April 1st | 1:00pm – 4:00pm | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Museum’s Lower Level

In partnership with students of Public Health at Austin Peay State University, the 2023 Children’s Health Fair features a variety of programming related to nutrition and healthy eating. Learn about everything from local crops to cuisines around the world, adding color and variety to your plate and much more with hands-on activities throughout the Museum.

First Thursday Art Walk

April 6th | 5:00pm – 8:00pm

Free to the public

The Museum offers free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Firelime Offshore Grille food truck will be set up in the Courtyard serving up some delicious eats.

History on the Rocks @ The Mailroom

A Listen & Learn Happy Hour

April 20th | 5:30pm – 7:00 pm

Join us Downtown at The Mailroom for a special history happy hour with Second & Commerce magazine. Check out the newest issue along with conversations with contributing writers!

Fifth Saturday Donation Day

April 29th | 10:00am – 5:00pm

Fifth Saturday is Donation Day! During any month with five Saturdays, on the fifth Saturday any monetary donation to the Museum is your admission.

Museum Programs

Storytime & Craft

April 6th & 20th | 10:30am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Join us in the Family Art Studio as we read our favorite children’s books and create fun themed crafts!

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Blue Star Books: Storytime & Giveaway

April 7th | 11:00am | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Turner Auditorium

The Blue Star Books Program positively impacts the lives of military- and veteran-connected families through the power of reading. Join us at the Museum for a special reading of Our Flag Was Still There: The True Story of Mary Pickersgill and the Star-Spangled Banner by Jessie Hartland. Children will also receive a book to take home, while supplies last!

Earth Day at the Museum

April 22nd | 11:00am – 1:00pm | All ages, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission

Celebrate Earth Day with art and science activities at the Museum! Show your love for the planet by creating a windsock to blow in the spring breeze. Then, learn about water pollution with a special experiment in our Courtyard.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Family Art Saturday: Build-A-Bug

April 29th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with admission | Family Art Studio

Get lost in imagination and create your own bugs! Turn construction paper and glue into custom critters.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, Wednesdays 10:00am – 12:00pm, Fridays 10:00am – 12:00pm and the last Saturday of each month 1:00pm – 4:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Pottery Sale

Offer expires April 30th, 2023

Stop by Seasons: The Museum Store and check out our beautiful, locally-crafted pottery items. All pottery items are 10% off; members receive 20% off.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org