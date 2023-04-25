Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council receives EDO of the Year Award

Clarksville, TN – Business Facilities recognized The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) as with an Economic Development Organization (EDO) of the Year Award for mid-sized communities with populations ranging from 100k to 500k for its submission of its “Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council is shaping the future of Tennessee” entry.

Award winners are chosen by the Business Facilities Editors, with awards recognizing economic development organizations (EDOs) leading the way when it comes to attracting and retaining companies to their regions.

Specifically, Business Facilities recognized the work of the EDC on creative workforce solutions, like the first of its kind, Industrial Childcare Facility, creating up to 400 reduced rates childcare slots for industrial partners.

“As shifting economic and social factors continue to impact relocation and expansion decisions, your entry that included your Industrial Childcare Facility stood out, supporting the many needs of companies today and in the future,” Business Facilities stated.

I am incredibly thankful to be a part of a great team at the EDC and proud to see this amenity come to life for our community and become a best practice among other EDOs. Clarksville-Montgomery County is not ignoring the socioeconomic aspects of what it takes to have a thriving community. The leadership of the community is invested in making sure we are closely looking at childcare, transportation, cost of living, and affordable housing. I call it the “Clarksville Difference.” Said Shea Hopkins, VP of Industrial Development, EDC.

“The Clarksville Montgomery County EDC is honored to be recognized by Business Facilities with the inaugural Economic Development Organization of the Year Award. Our amazing team has worked hard to enhance the quality of life for our residents with our Industrial Park Childcare Center, and Montgomery County continues to thrive due to their dedication to the community,” said Buck Dellinger, EDC CEO.