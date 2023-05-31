Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Ashland Hills area

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, at 8:00am for the Ashland Hills subdivision and surrounding vicinity for water valve replacement.

The water outage and low water pressure will affect residents in the Ashland Hills and Circle Drive subdivisions including the following streets and roads during the work.

Ashland Hills Subdivision

Dogwood Lane

Irene Drive

Locust Road

Sherwood Drive

Gaylewood Drive

West Coy Drive

East Coy Drive

Lacy Lane

Canterbury Road

Hillwood Court

Briarcliff Road

Winding Way Road

Canterbury Road will be closed from East Coy Drive and Sherwood Drive and Lacy Lane will be closed from Old Ashland City Road to Winding Way Road. Traffic will be detoured to Sherwood Drive, East Coy Circle, Winding Way Road, and Old Ashland City Road. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment or choose an alternate travel route.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the roads reopened by approximately 3:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky, and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office which provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com