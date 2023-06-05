Mark Your Calendars: Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo Set for Saturday, June 10th, 2023

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has announced that Tennessee’s 2023 Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, June 10th, 2023. On this day, individuals of all ages can enjoy fishing in Tennessee’s public waters without the need for a fishing license.

The excitement continues in Montgomery County with the upcoming Montgomery County Fishing Rodeo put together by the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department and TWRA, which will kick off at 7:30am and run until 9:00am CT at Liberty Park Pond on June 10th. Registration for the event will begin at 6:30am, and it is open to children aged 5 to 15 years old. With over 70 kids expected to participate, the Fishing Rodeo promises a memorable experience for young anglers.

Each participant is required to bring their own fishing pole, as only one fishing pole per angler is allowed. Liberty Park, located at 1188 Cumberland Drive in Clarksville, will serve as the picturesque venue for this exciting event.

Registration Info: Rules

Ages 15 years and younger may enter only.

One fishing pole per angler (must supply your own).

Fishing begins at 7:30am; arrive early to complete registration in person.

Parents may not fish for their child.

Prizes and Raffles

Fishing Rods, Tackle Boxes, Trophies, and more

Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day aims to foster a love for fishing and increase interest in the sport. This annual event offers an opportunity for individuals to experience the joy of fishing and celebrate it as a wholesome and healthy recreational activity. Additionally, during Free Fishing Day and the following week, children aged 15 and younger can fish without a license until Friday, June 17th.

The TWRA, along with several other organizations, has stocked several thousand pounds of fish in various locations for these special fishing events. Free Fishing Day and Week apply to Tennessee’s public waters, TWRA-owned and operated lakes, and state park facilities.

However, it’s important to note that some privately owned pay lakes and ponds may continue to charge during this special period, and anglers should contact them directly for clarification.

For more information about the event, interested individuals can reach out to Scott Bauer at scott.bauer@tn.gov or call 615.454.8514. Get ready to cast your line and enjoy a day of fishing fun during Tennessee’s Free Fishing Day 2023!