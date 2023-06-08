BBB gives Tips on Hiring a trusted Contractor for Home Improvements, Repairs

Nashville, TN – June is National Homeownership Month and is an opportunity for U.S. residents to reflect on the importance of taking care of an important asset, their home. Deciding on a contractor to complete home improvements can be overwhelming.

In 2022, consumers across the United States reported a median dollar loss of $1,500 to home improvement scams. BBB Scam Tracker says these scams have increased by almost 60 percent.

Home improvement scams often begin with an unsolicited offer from a door-to-door salesperson or an ad posted on social media. Scammers often impersonate well-known or established companies and, after receiving initial payment, will disappear without even beginning the project.

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky provides tips to assist homeowners preparing to hire a trusted contractor.

“Do some homework before deciding on a contractor. The first stop should always be visiting BBB.org, where you will find trusted and vetted contractors,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “Once on BBB.org, type in “Home contractor” in the search bar. You will then see a list of accredited businesses.

After searching the BBB.org website, consumers are encouraged to ask for references. Ask the references about the services performed, their overall experience with the contractor, and the work’s quality. Requesting multiple quotes from different contractors is also a good practice. Consumers should always shop around and get at least three quotes from other businesses. Make sure all bids consider the same set of criteria. The lowest bid may not necessarily be the best bid.

Requiring estimates in writing and not paying in full before the work is completed are other suggestions offered by the BBB. Consumers should always get estimates in writing and never let any work begin without a written and signed contract. Avoid being pressured into signing an agreement before you are ready, and make sure you read and understand everything before signing.

Anyone can report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint https://www.bbb.org/file-a-complaint or reporting a scam using BBB.org/Scamtracker.

For assistance from your local BBB, please send us an email at info@gobbb.org or give us a call at 931-615-242-2222.