Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for June 8th-12th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – There is rain and possible thunderstorms in the Clarksville-Montgomery County weather forecast this weekend.

For tonight, widespread haze continues with mostly clear skies. The low will be around 53 degrees. There will be a North wind of about 5 mph that will become calm in the evening.

The day will start with widespread haze before 1:00pm on Friday, but the skies will gradually clear up to sunny conditions. The high will reach around 82 degrees. A calm wind in the morning will shift to the Northeast at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with a low temperature of about 55 degrees. The North-Northeast wind of around 5 mph will become calm.

It will be a sunny day on Saturday with a high near 86 degrees. The morning will start with a calm wind, which will later shift to the South at around 5 mph.

There is a chance of showers Saturday night between 1:00am and 4:00am, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4:00am. The night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of around 64 degrees. A South-Southeast wind of about 5 mph is anticipated. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with showers likely in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent. The high will be near 86 degrees. Expect a South-Southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected Sunday night before 1:00am, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00am. The chance of precipitation is 80%. The low will be about 62 degrees. There will be a South-Southwest wind of 10 to 15 mph that will shift to the West after midnight. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

Come Monday, there is a 20 percent chance of showers before 1:00pm, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees. A Northwest wind of about 10 mph is expected.

It will be mostly clear Monday night with a low of around 57 degrees. Expect a West-Southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph.