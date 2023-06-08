Nashville Sounds falter against Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 4-1

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds (30-30) couldn’t get going offensively, mustering just three hits in a 4-1 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (26-34) on Thursday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville struck early, pushing a run across in the bottom of the second against Sounds starter Thomas Pannone (L, 1-1). Nashville responded in the third when Monte Harrison walked, stole second, dashed to third on Noah Campbell’s infield single, and cruised home on the ensuing throwing error.

Though Pannone cruised early, the Jumbo Shrimp regained the lead in the fifth when C.J. Hinojosa lined a two-out, two-run single. The southpaw allowed a homer to Austin Allen in the bottom of the seventh, evaporating his chances for a fourth quality start of the season. Pannone handed the ball off to rehabbing Milwaukee reliever Matt Bush for the eighth inning.

The offense was stifled by Jacksonville starter Enmanuel De Jesus (W, 2-1), picking up just three hits. Brian Navarreto’s double was the lone extra-base knock for the Sounds. The bats had a few opportunities early on, getting the leadoff hitter on base in five of the first six innings. But they cashed in only once, leaving four men aboard and losing two others via outs on the basepaths.

The Nashville Sounds look to turn it around tomorrow night as Janson Junk (2-4, 4.27) toes the rubber. Rehabbing Miami southpaw Trevor Rogers (1-0, 0.00) gets the nod for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch from 121 Financial Ballpark is set for 6:05pm CT.

Post-Game Notes

Thomas Pannone went 7.0 innings in a game for the first time since September 4, 2021 at Sacramento for Salt Lake. After Robert Gasser’s 7.0-inning complete game in game two of yesterday’s twin bill, Nashville starters went 7.0+ innings in back-to-back games for the first time since July 24-25, 2018 at Las Vegas. Chris Bassitt and Daniel Mengden each tossed seven frames in their starts.

Matt Bush made his first appearance with Nashville on rehab assignment, tossing a scoreless eighth in which he walked one and struck out two.

Rehabbing Milwaukee outfielder Jesse Winker went 0-for-1 with a walk. He and Nashville manager Rick Sweet were ejected in the top of the third inning by first base umpire Takahito Matsuda.

Cam Devanney’s 0-for-4 night snapped a 13-game on-base streak. Over the streak dating back to May 17th, Devanney hit .313 (15-for-48) with nine runs, seven doubles, six RBI, and a .867 OPS.

