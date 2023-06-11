“A Year With Frog and Toad Kids!” opens Monday at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – This coming Monday, June 12th, 2023 at 6:00pm is the opening night of “A Year With Frog and Toad Kids!” at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Come out for the final show of our 40th Anniversary Season, and show your support for the Roxy Regional School of the Arts students, who have been working hard all semester and cannot WAIT to share this story with Clarksville audiences!

Fun for the whole family, this whimsical musical follows two great friends — the cheerful, popular Frog, and the rather grumpy Toad — on their adventures through four fun-filled seasons.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

In keeping with our Pay-What-You-Can opening night tradition, all tickets for A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD Kids not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 5:30pm this coming Monday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Discounts are available for Military, Austin Peay State University Students and CitySaver Coupon Holders. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Please contact the box office at 931.645.7699 for details.

Health and Safety Precautions

While not required in the 40th Anniversary Season, we welcome and encourage masks for all patrons and visitors. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.