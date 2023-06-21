72.3 F
Clarksville Police Department searches for Runaway Juvenile Makayiah Perkins

Makayiah Perkins
Makayiah Perkins

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is attempting to locate a runaway who fled from the state’s custody on June 16th, 2023 with two other juveniles.

Makayiah Perkins is the only juvenile that has not been located.

Ms. Perkins was born on October 3rd, 2008, and is fourteen (14) years old. She is 5’2″, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.


Unfortunately, the only photo available is a black-and-white photo.

If anyone knows where Ms. Perkins is or sees her, they are asked to call CPD Detective Grace Brisson 931.648.0656 ext 5718 or call 911.

