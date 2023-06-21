Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Trenton Road area water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Thursday, June 22nd, at 8:00pm on Trenton Road between Viewmont Drive and Spring Creek Court and Trenton Village Apartments and will turn off water service to the area and close a section of Trenton Road to allow for the work.

A water outage and low water pressure will affect Trenton Road between Viewmont Drive and Spring Creek Court and Trenton Village Apartments.

The southbound lane on Trenton Road will be closed from Treeland Drive to Destin Drive. Traffic will be shifted to the center turning lane to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored, and the lane reopened by approximately 5:00am on Friday, June 23rd.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com