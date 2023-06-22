Visit Clarksville announces National Collegiate Softball League coming to Clarksville for Summer Games

Clarksville, TN – The Music City Collegiate League opened its season at Clarksville High School on Thursday, June 15th, 2023. The Music City Collegiate League (MCCL) is part of a national collegiate softball league that provides athletes with the opportunity to continue the development of their skills throughout the summer months.

The MCCL has six teams comprised of female collegiate athletes from across the nation. The six teams will compete in over 20 games in Clarksville between June 15th and July 15th. All games will be played at the Clarksville High School softball field and are free and open to the public. Affiliated with the American Collegiate League, the MCCL is one of four leagues throughout the country, with each league consisting of six to eight teams.

In addition to hosting MCCL, Clarksville will host a six-game professional series between the Florida Vibe and the Canadian Women’s Olympic Softball team from June 30th-July 3rd. This series will be held at Austin Peay State University with expected visitor spending in the community of $150,000. Tickets cost $10.00 for ages 13 and above and can be purchased at the gate. Attendees age 12 and under gain free admission.

“Though the name is the Music City Collegiate League, the City of Clarksville was chosen as the annual host of this event due to what we offer locally,” said Visit Clarksville Executive Director Theresa Harrington. “Being able to provide accommodations, competitive amenities, as well as top-notch fields is something that has helped Clarksville stand out among other cities in the greater Nashville area,” Harrington added.

The league has plans to return to Clarksville next summer with two additional teams.

For more information about the game schedule or to become involved with the league, follow Music City Collegiate League on Twitter. Their Twitter handle is @mcclsoftball.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel/motel tax.

In 2021, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $341 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.