Austin Peay State University Baseball adds Three Pitchers for upcoming season

Clarksville, TN – With a look to the future, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team added a trio of high school pitchers during the November early signing period with Clarksville’s Cannon Rice, Stillwater, Oklahoma product Tre Speer, and Fayetteville, Arkansas’ Easton Frazier joining junior college transfer Luke Rolland.

A Fayetteville High School graduate, Frazier tossed 14.2 innings while returning from injury. He struck out 19 batters in those 14.2 innings and finished his senior season with a 1.62 ERA. Frazier began his varsity career by pitching 68 innings as a sophomore and junior, making 32 starts in those two seasons. A two-sport athlete, he also was a wide receiver for the Fayetteville football team.

Rice, a Rossview High School graduate, finished his prep career by claiming a share of the District 13-AAAA Pitcher of the Year award and a Clarksville Leaf Chronicle second-team all-area selection. He posted an 8-2 record with one save and a 1.73 ERA. During his senior campaign, he tossed a complete-game two-hitter against rival Clarksville High School, allowing one unearned run. As a junior, he was selected to participate in the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association’s Showcase Classic. Cannon is the son of Govs’ alumnus Jason Rice (‘ 95) and APSU Director of Nursing Mary Eve Rice.

Speer, a Glencoe High School graduate, did not pitch in 2023 due to injury. As a junior, he was a shortstop and starting pitcher for the Panthers, earning Stillwater News Press First Team All-Area honors after batting .507 with 84 RBI. A two-sport athlete at Glencoe, Speer was a point guard on the boys’ basketball team and a Class B All-Tournament honoree by The Oklahoman. He finished his prep career by being named class valedictorian.

APSU Govs’ 2024 Signee Class