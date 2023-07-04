Beachaven Vineyards and Winery’s June Jazz on the Lawn featured Tiffany Turner

Clarksville, TN – Beachaven Vineyards and Winery kicked off the 2023 season of Jazz on the Lawn with perennial favorites the Bicho Brothers in May, and Tiffany Turner in June. The season continues with a double bill on the last Saturday of each month, a variety of food trucks, and an assortment of great Beachaven Winery products.

Beachaven’s Rebecca Cooke was pleased with Saturday’s turnout. “In spite of the heat, we’ve had a great crowd this afternoon,” Cooke said. “Today’s music started with Harold Dawson, a ‘true jazz’ saxophonist, and tonight we have Tiffany Turner. She is a local favorite who has played here for years.”

Cooke says that since they have gone to the opener/headliner format, they see people coming earlier and staying longer. “Some stay, some go,” Cooke said. “But, having two sets gives people options. I would say the main change is now we have food trucks. When you have people out here from 3:00pm to 9:30pm it’s good to have food options. Of course, people can still bring their own food as well.”

Saturday’s food truck lineup featured a variety of local favorites. Brutha’s Barbecue and Tacos Azteca were joined by Big Kahuna’s Island Grill and Hot Dog Emergency. The lighter fare included Poppin’ in the City and Georgia Mae’s Pecan Pies.

Beachaven’s Jill York says the winery will continue to have music every weekend, during regular business hours.

“We now have music every Friday and Saturday from 4:00pm – 7:00pm and every Sunday from 2:00pm – 5:00pm,” York said. “We always pair up the performances with a local food truck to make it a complete experience, food, wine, and music.”

York also talked about the summer seasonal offerings, which bring back Beachaven’s popular ‘Blues’ and ‘Harmony’, as well as the winery’s French-method sparkling wines. Those are limited releases.

The next Jazz on the Lawn, which is scheduled for July 29th, will feature The Clarksville Jazz Collective opening for The Nightmasters.

Check Beachaven’s website for information on events happening throughout the summer. Jazz on the Lawn will continue through October.

Photo Gallery