Tennessee Department of Education announces 2022-23 District-Level TCAP Results

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2022-23 Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) district-level results, following the release of the state-level results last month.

These results include both Fall 2022 end-of-course (EOC) exams and Spring 2023 exams in English language arts (ELA), mathematics, science, and social studies, and data are presented by subject, grade and student group, and district.

This year, district-level TCAP assessment data is available on a new interactive dashboard on the State Report Card, labeled “2023 District Assessment.” This new section will help students and families, educators, district and school leaders, and policymakers visualize TCAP assessment results and have a better understanding of 2023 TCAP performance. To learn more about how to view district-level data on the interactive dashboard, watch this short overview video here.

“These results reflect the dedication and continuous efforts of Tennessee districts and educators to prepare students and make academic gains,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “Using this data to make informed decisions and strategic investments in education, Tennessee is well prepared for the work that lies ahead, and we will continue to put kids first.”

District-level TCAP results are essential to providing a snapshot of each of Tennessee’s school communities. During the 2022-23 school year, students took state TCAP assessments in general education subject areas to collect valuable data and inform strategic decision-making on how to best support the success of all students. Overall, the 2022-23 TCAP student participation rate increased from last year, with 92 districts achieving a 99% participation rate and 29 districts achieving 100% participation rates.

Tennessee’s school districts are the best sources of information for the characterization of local results because they know their communities best. This release is an opportunity for each school and district community to review their student’s progress after the local implementation of programs, initiatives, and targeted supports that accelerate student academic achievement.

The 2022-23 TCAP district-level data highlights are below, including all subjects and grades tested:

In 68 districts, over 38.7% of students scored “met expectations” or “exceeded expectations.”

In 19 districts, over 50% of students scored “met expectations” or “exceeded expectations.”

132 districts increased proficiency rates from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year.

107 districts increased proficiency rates from the 2019-20 school year to the 2022-23 school year.

“Washington County’s outcomes on the 2022-23 TCAPs are a direct reflection of the focused efforts of our educators, students, and families to build our students’ confidence, skills, and knowledge in the grade levels and subject areas assessed,” said Jerry Boyd, Director of Schools, Washington County Schools.

“Now that our students have done their part to participate in Tennessee’s annual TCAP assessments, we will utilize this year’s TCAP results to highlight academic achievement, identify areas for improvement, and take deliberate actions to support our students and teachers for future successes,” Boyd stated.

“Lewis County is excited to see increases in student achievement locally and across the state,” said Tracy McAbee, Director of Schools, Lewis County Schools. “It’s clear that our students are reaping the benefits of the hard work Tennessee teachers have demonstrated over the past several years.”

“Hamilton County Schools is excited to explore the new District Assessment Tab on the Tennessee State Report Card,” said Dr. Justin Robertson, Director of Schools, Hamilton County Schools. “The enhanced visualizations highlight the continued learning gains of our students and areas of opportunity as we work towards seeing all children thrive and experience a future without limits.”

“Each year our teachers and students put immense effort into preparing for annual TCAP exams,” said Greg Martin, Director of Schools, McNairy County Schools. “We appreciate the time, energy, and dedication on the part of teachers, administrators, staff, students, parents and the community to TCAP testing. We will use our test results to make instructional decisions and set academic goals for the upcoming school year.”

To help Tennessee families and students understand their individual TCAP results, the department’s free online resource, the TCAP Family Portal, provides access to current-year TCAP scores, as well as past years’ test results and additional information for each student. The 2022-23 TCAP results for all tested students are now available in the TCAP Family Portal.



TCAP has been the state’s testing program since 1988, and it includes assessments in math, English language arts, social studies, and science. Tennessee students participate in TCAP testing once a year in grades 3-8 and at the end of certain classes in high school. TCAP assessments are meant to measure how well students have gained the knowledge and skills expected for their subject and grade level, based on the Tennessee state academic standards.



For more information on the state’s assessments, click here.



To learn more about learning acceleration pathways and resources, click here. For additional at-home reading resources and sample test questions, visit Best for All Central.