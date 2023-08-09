Clarksville Police Department announces Officers Promotions, Achievements

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) held a promotion ceremony at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, recognizing numerous officers for their promotions and achievements within the department.

The following sergeants were promoted to Lieutenant, effective August 8th, 2023. Sergeant Chris Cunningham and Sergeant Arthur Bing.

The newly promoted Lieutenants will be assigned to the following positions. Lt. Cunningham will be over Information Technologies and Quartermaster and Lt. Bing will be over Special Events, Community Relations (CRU and J.E.T.), and Courts. They were both hired in December 2009.

The following officers were promoted to Sergeant, effective August 8th, 2023. Field Training Officer Andy Hurst, Agent Will Evans, Officer Ivan Szczerbiak, and Field Training Officer Justin Pequignot. Sgt. Hurst joined CPD in January 2003, Sgt. Evans joined in December 2003, Sgt. Szczerbiak joined in May 2006, and Sgt. Pequignot in October 2012.

Additionally, the Clarksville Police Department recognized the following officers for the promotion they received over the last several months:

Detective: Rosa Hyatt, Daniel Smith, Colin Adair, Sara Weber, and Breighanna Dilsaver

Agent: Casey Stanton

Fatal Accident Crash Investigator (FACT): Jacob Gadberry, and Matthew Harrington

Canine Officer (K-9): Steven Deering, Lyssed Pacheco, and George Goodman

Field Training Officer (FTO): Sven Szczerbiak, Jeff Derico, Brooke Hagewood, Thomas Harrison, Adam Price, Alan Greenman, Ronald Brown, Lindsay Brown, Tyler Eller, Jeremy Chisenhall, Gannon Gray, Matthew Johnson, Jennifer Binkley, Jeffery Novenario and Morgan Baker.

They have all accepted the challenges ahead of them, and continue to serve the citizens of Clarksville with the utmost professionalism.

Officer Isabella Hofinga is recognized as the Clarksville Police Departments Employee of the Quarter (4th Quarter) 2022/2023. Officer Hofinga has been with the Clarksville Police Department since June 2019. She is instrumental in the successful accomplishment of CPD’s mission of being dedicated to providing a safe environment by focusing on quality-of-life issues. She is a member of the Crime Scene Unit, Crisis Negotiations Team, and Crisis Intervention Team.

Detective Keenan Carlton is recognized as the Clarksville Police Departments Employee of the Year 2022-2023.