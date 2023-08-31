APSU Soccer drops 4-1 game to Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN – Freshman Aniyah Mack netted her second goal in as many matches midway through the second half; however, a late Chattanooga scoring run led to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team dropping a 4-1 match, Thursday, at Finley Stadium.

After a scoreless first half which had Chattanooga (3-1) fire 12 shots – three of which were saved by junior Katie Bahn – the final 45 minutes featured 21 shots between the two teams, including five goals between the 63rd and 78th minute.

The Mocs tallied the first nine shots of Thursday’s match before seniors Tori Case and Annabel Anderson fired each of Austin Peay’s (1-3-1) first-half shots on goal in the 29th and 30th minute, respectively.

Lindsey McMahon recorded the final attempt of the half on a header off a corner kick in the 41st minute.

Both sides traded early attempts in the opening 18 minutes of the second half before UTC’s Clarissa Salinas found Birma Johannsdottir for a shot that found the top-left of the net for the afternoon’s first goal.

Six minutes later, Hannah Zahn connected with Mack, who juked past a UTC defender following a 25-yard outlet pass from midfield, and scored from 12 yards out, finding the lower-left post for her second-career score.

The Mocs scored on back-to-back attempts in the 72nd and 74th minute to regain and extend the lead, before earning a three-goal advantage in the 78th minute for the night’s final score.

Inside The Box Score

With her goal in the 69th minute, Mack became the first APSU freshman to net multiple goals in a season since Alec Baumgardt (three) and Haley Patterson (two) in 2021.

Mack is the first APSU freshman to score in back-to-back games since APSU alumna McKenzie Dixon had two three-match scoring streaks during the 2015 season.

Austin Peay State University held the Mocs scoreless in the first half. It is the second straight time the Govs have posted a first-half shutout and the third time this season.

Lindsey McMahon extended her team-best starting streak to 40 matches.

After playing all 90 minutes in Thursday’s affair, McMahon now has gone the distance in 31 of her last 32 appearances.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



After three straight matches on the road, the Austin Peay State University soccer team returns home to Morgan Brothers Soccer Field for “Parents Day” in a Saturday 1:00pm match against Morehead State.