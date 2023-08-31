Austin Peay State University Cross Country takes to the road for We Fly Cross Country Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s and women’s cross country teams open its 2023 season at the We Fly Cross Country Classic, Friday, at Mounds State Park in Muncie, Indiana.

The women open the meet with a 5:30pm 5K, while the men’s 6K begins at 6:15pm. The Governors’ cross country teams are scheduled to compete against Lindenwood and host Ball State.

Friday’s meet is the first under first-year head coach, Asha Gibson-Smith, who was named the Governors’ head cross country and track and field coach in July.

Sophomore Lucas Bales and senior Jack Fitzgerald are the APSU Govs’ lone returners on the men’s side. The Govs’ 2023 roster features four newcomers, including junior transfer Richard Lebron from Daytona State.

The Austin Peay State University women’s team is led by five returners in Hallie Mattingly, Sydney Freeman, Kerra Marsh, Lauren Lewis-Haynes, and senior Savannah Fruth.

Following this week’s meet, the APSU Govs travel to Nashville for Trevecca’s Pretorius Invitational on September 16th.