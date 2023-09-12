Clarksville City Councilperson Keri Lovato – Ward 12 Newsletter, September 12th, 2023

Clarksville, TN – I want to say “thank you” for all of the support I’ve received since accepting this position. I have learned so much, and I believe we live in an amazing city with a great future.

I appreciate all of the emails and feedback that helped me to make the best decisions for our growth.

Please keep reaching out with your concerns and encouragement!

Email is best, but I am also text and phone-friendly at 931.221.2831.

Sincerely,

Keri Lovato

September 7th, 2023 City Council – Regular Session

Planning Commission Public Hearing

A. ORDINANCE 22-2023-24 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Bill Belew, for Zone Change on property located on a parcel of land fronting on the west frontage of Needmore Rd 425 +/- feet north of the Needmore Rd & Crestview Dr intersection from AG

Agricultural District to R-2 Single Family Residential.

Failed – I voted No for concerns of the number of possible houses and number of lift stations.

B. ORDINANCE 23-2023-24 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Michael Lee Gray, for Zone Change on property located on a portion of a tract of land fronting on the north frontage of Pollard Rd 680 +/- feet west of the Pollard Rd & Dominion Dr intersection from R-1 Single Family Residential District to ACG Agricultural Commercial. Passed – I voted Yes.

C. ORDINANCE 24-2023-24 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of WPN, LLC – Therese Winnington, Agent, for Zone Change on property located on a parcel located west of the Beech St & Mitchell St intersection from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential. Passed – I voted Yes.

D. ORDINANCE 25-2023-24 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Maxi K West & Nicole K West – Rosemary Calsese, Esq., Agent, for Zone Change on property located on a tract of land located at the northwest corner of the western intersection of Airport Rd & Tandy Dr from R-3 Three Family Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family. Passed – I voted Yes

E. ORDINANCE 26-2023-24 (First Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Faith Investments for Zone Change two parcels fronting on the east frontage of N Whitfield Rd, 675+/- feet north of the Whitfield Rd & Needmore Rd intersection from R-4 Multiple Family Residential District / AG Agricultural District to R-5 Residential. Passed – I voted Yes

F. RESOLUTION 06-2023-24 A Resolution approving the abandonment of unimproved alleyway, south of Woodard Street, east of Greenwood Avenue, and west of Gracey Avenue. Passed – I voted Yes

G. RESOLUTION 07-2023-24 A Resolution approving the abandonment of a portion of Wheeler Street, north of Commerce Street, south of Franklin Street, and west of S. 11th Street. Passed – I voted Yes.

Consent Agenda

All items in this portion of the agenda are considered to be routine and non-controversial by the Council and may be approved by one motion; however, a member of the Council may request that an item be removed for separate consideration under the appropriate committee report:

A. ORDINANCE 147-2022-23 (Second Reading) An Ordinance amending the City zoning ordinance of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee, as it pertains to the R-3 and R-2D zoning classification. Postponed

B. ORDINANCE 01-2023-24 (Second Reading) An Ordinance authorizing the City to purchase a portion of property owned by Hilldale Baptist Church, located near Madison Street to the City of Clarksville, TN, for the purpose of constructing, improving, operating, and maintaining a city fire station, and for ingress and egress from same. Passed – I voted Yes.

C. ORDINANCE 02-2023-24 (Second Reading) An Ordinance amending the operating Budgets for Fiscal Year 2024 for Governmental Funds (ORDINANCE 140-2022-23) to appropriate and provide budget authority for the COVID Special Revenue Fund. Passed – I voted Yes.

D. ORDINANCE 03-2023-24 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Bill Belew, for Zone Change on property located on a parcel of land fronting on the west frontage of Allen Rd 925 +/- feet north of the Tiny Town Rd & Allen Rd intersection from AG Agricultural District to R-2A Single Family Residential District. Passed – I voted Yes.

E. ORDINANCE 04-2023-24 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Eddie Burchett, for Zone Change 3 on a tract of land fronting on the south frontage of Rossview Rd, south of the Rossview Rd & Rollow Ln intersection from AG Agricultural District to R-5 Residential District. Passed – I voted Yes.

F. ORDINANCE 05-2023-24 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Reach Holdings, LLC, for Zone Change on property located on a portion of a tract of land fronting on the north frontage of Wilson Rd 760 +/- feet east of the Wilson Rd & Chase Dr intersection from R-5 Residential District to R-4 Multiple Family Residential District/C-2 General Commercial District. Passed – I voted Yes.

G. ORDINANCE 06-2023-24 (Second Reading) Amending the Zoning Ordinance and Map of the City of Clarksville, application of Reach Holdings, LLC, for Zone Change on a portion of a tract of land fronting on the south frontage of Wilson Rd 290 +/- feet east of the Wilson Rd & Chase Dr intersection from R-5 Residential District to C-2 General Commercial District. Passed – I voted Yes.

H. RESOLUTION 05-2023-24 A Resolution approving appointments to the Airport Liaison Board, Common Design Review Board, Designations Board, Economic & Community Development Board, Housing Authority Board and Rail Service Authority. Passed – I voted Yes.

8. Finance Committee

A. ORDINANCE 13-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from BJ Properties, to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

B. ORDINANCE 14-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from Bill Belew, to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

C. ORDINANCE 15-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from Copper Ridge Apartments LLC, to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes. D. ORDINANCE 16-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from Christopher Blackwell to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

E. ORDINANCE 17-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from James Durrett to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

F. ORDINANCE 18-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from Edward Burchett to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

G. ORDINANCE 19-2023-24 (First Reading) Accepting the donation of certain real property from Jeff Burkhart Custom Properties to the City of Clarksville for the purpose of Sewer Pump Station. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

H. ORDINANCE 20-2023-24 (First Reading) Amending Part II ( Code of Ordinances), Title 13 (Utilities and Service), Chapter 3 ( Gas, Water and Sewer Service) The City of Clarksville relative to deposits, charges, assessment areas, adjustments and installment plans. Finance and Gas & Water Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

I. ORDINANCE 21-2023-24 (First Reading) An Ordinance accepting the donation of certain real property from Edward C. Burchett to the City of Clarksville for the public use of CSM (Ret) Sidney R. Brown Park at Birchwood Finance Committee. Passed – I voted Yes.

J. RESOLUTION 01-2023-24 A Resolution authorizing a request from Neighborhood and Community Services to amend its Fiscal Year (FY) 2019-2020, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) annual action plans/2015-2020 & 2020-2024 consolidated plans by undertaking the following activities. Finance & Neighborhood & Community Services Committees. Passed – I voted Yes.

K. RESOLUTION 02-2023-24: A Resolution declaring the intent of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee to reimburse itself in a not to exceed amount of $78,269,048 for certain project expenditures with the proceeds of general obligation bonds, notes or other debt obligations to be issued by the City. Finance Committee. Passed – I voted Yes.

L. RESOLUTION 03-2023-24 A Resolution authorizing an interlocal agreement between the City of Clarksville and Montgomery County pertaining to the division of 2023 Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Fund Allocations and the administration and use of such funds Finance Committee. Passed – I voted Yes.

New Business