74.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
HomeNewsClarksville Police Department reports Shooting Victim on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday...
News

Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting Victim on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive passes away

Now a Homicide Investigation

Mark Haynes
By Mark Haynes
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the shooting that occurred on September 6th at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim is a 17-year-old male, and the Clarksville Police Department will not be releasing his name.

Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Unit have been working diligently on this case and continue to follow leads.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
Clarksville City Councilperson Keri Lovato – Ward 12 Newsletter, September 12th, 2023
Mark Haynes
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2023 Clarksville Online