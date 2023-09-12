Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting Victim on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Holiday Drive passes away

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the victim of the shooting that occurred on September 6th at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive has died as a result of his injuries.

The victim is a 17-year-old male, and the Clarksville Police Department will not be releasing his name.

Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Unit have been working diligently on this case and continue to follow leads.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Goble at 931.648.0656, ext. 5323.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.