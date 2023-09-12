APSU Women’s finishes runner-up at Payne Stewart Memorial

Springfield, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team opened the 2023-24 season by shooting a 12-over 876 and finishing as the runner-up at Missouri State’s Payne Stewart Memorial on Tuesday at the Rivercut Golf Course.

“It was such a terrific showing for our first event of the season,” said head coach Jessica Combs. “We accomplished so many goals this tournament, and I am so proud of my whole team. It is going to be a great fall.”

Austin Peay State University shot an 11-over 299 in the third round and finished eight strokes behind tournament-winner Oral Roberts. The Governors also beat third-place California Baptist by four shots and were five shots ahead of fourth-place Wichita State.

Erica Scutt paced the APSU Govs with an even-par 72 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for ninth with a score of one-over 217. Maggie Glass also shot an even-par 72 in the third round; she finished the event tied for 17th place with a score of four-over 220.

Kaley Campbell shot a one-over 73 in the final round at the par-72, 6,282-yard course and finished 16th with a score of three-over 219. The final counting score for the Governors came from Kady Foshaug, who shot an 82 and finished tied for 51st with a three-round score of 231.

Jillian Breedlove wrapped up her collegiate debut with a third-round 83 and finished the tournament in 42nd place with an aggregate score of 229.

Austin Peay State University led the tournament field in par-four scoring at 15-over, which was seven shots better than the next closest team.

Scutt was tied for third in the field in par-five scoring at three-under par, and Campbell was tied for second in the tournament with 41 pars made. Glass was also tied for the tournament lead as one of six players to card an eagle in the season-opening event.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team is back on the course at UAB’s Hoover Invite, September 18th-19th, at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

For news and updates, follow Austin Peay State University women’s golf (@GovsWGO) on X and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.