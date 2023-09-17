Austin Peay State University falls to Eastern Kentucky, 1-0

Richmond, KY – A fifth-minute goal proved to be the difference in the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team’s 1-0 loss against Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at the EKU Soccer Field.

Eastern Kentucky scored the match’s lone goal on the first attempt by either team, scoring on a header in the fifth minute to take a 1-0 lead.

The Colonels recorded three straight shots in the seventh minute, but a save by Katie Bahn, a block by an APSU defender, and an off-target attempt kept the EKU’s lead at one.

Annabel Anderson fired Austin Peay State University’s first shot on net in the 10th minute, but Eastern Kentucky’s Marah Krick saved it.

After outshooting 11-2, the APSU Govs tallied six shots in the second half while holding the Colonels to five attempts; however, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the final 45 minutes, resulting in the 1-0 decision.

Inside The Box Score

Austin Peay State University dropped its second-straight one-goal decision to Eastern Kentucky and fell to 8-7-3 all-time against the Colonels and 1-6-1 against them in Richmond.

Alana Owens recorded a season-high two shots and her first career shot on goal.

When allowing the first goal, Austin Peay State University fell to 0-6 this season.

Lindsey McMahon made her 45th career start in Sunday’s match against the Colonels. She now has gone the distance in 37 of her last 38 appearances.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (@GovsWSOC), and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its three-match road trip in the Sunshine State next week, beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm CT match at Jacksonville before wrapping up the road swing at North Florida on Sunday at 12:00pm CT.