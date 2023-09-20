80.3 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Sports

APSU Soccer travels to Florida to play Jacksonville, Thursday

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to Sunshine State for Road Tilt with Dolphins. (Maddie Rose, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Soccer Travels to Sunshine State for Road Tilt with Dolphins. (Maddie Rose, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Soccer - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University soccer begins its first of two trips to the Sunshine State when it faces Atlantic Sun Conference foe Jacksonville in a Thursday match at Southern Oak Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The game begins at 6:00pm CT

Austin Peay (3-6-1, 1-1 ASUN) dropped a 1-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky on the road, Sunday following a Colonels’ fifth-minute goal, while the Dolphins (2-5-2, 0-2 ASUN) are coming off a 2-0 road loss to league-leading Florida Gulf Coast.

Aniyah Mack leads APSU with four goals – tied for the third-most in the ASUN – while her eight points are tied for the seventh-most in the league.

The APSU Govs will look for their first win in the Sunshine State in Thursday’s match. APSU and JU played to a 1-1 in the only previous meeting between the two teams last season in Clarksville following a 60th-minute score by Alec Baumgardt on October 6th.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: John Constable | 17-28-10 at Jacksonville (fourth season) | 116-89-24 all-time (13th season)

2023 Record: 2-5-2 (0-2 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After defeating Alabama State 4-1 in its season opener, the Dolphins went winless in their five matches before defeating Warner, 3-0, in their last win. JU most recently has lost an 0-1 match to Stetson before then falling 0-2 to FGCU, Sunday.

2022 Record: 6-5-5 (3-4-3 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Dolphins fell to the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Regular-Season Champions, Liberty, in the first round of the ASUN Tournament last season.

All-Time Series: 0-0-1

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University answered a ninth-minute JU goal by scoring in the 60th minute to force a 1-1 draw, on October 6th, 2022 in Clarksville.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (@GovsWSOC), and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its Sunshine State road swing with a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against North Florida in Jacksonville.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
