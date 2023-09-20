APSU Soccer travels to Florida to play Jacksonville, Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University soccer begins its first of two trips to the Sunshine State when it faces Atlantic Sun Conference foe Jacksonville in a Thursday match at Southern Oak Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. The game begins at 6:00pm CT

Austin Peay (3-6-1, 1-1 ASUN) dropped a 1-0 decision to Eastern Kentucky on the road, Sunday following a Colonels’ fifth-minute goal, while the Dolphins (2-5-2, 0-2 ASUN) are coming off a 2-0 road loss to league-leading Florida Gulf Coast.

Aniyah Mack leads APSU with four goals – tied for the third-most in the ASUN – while her eight points are tied for the seventh-most in the league.

The APSU Govs will look for their first win in the Sunshine State in Thursday’s match. APSU and JU played to a 1-1 in the only previous meeting between the two teams last season in Clarksville following a 60th-minute score by Alec Baumgardt on October 6th.

The Scouting Report

Their Gaffer: John Constable | 17-28-10 at Jacksonville (fourth season) | 116-89-24 all-time (13th season)

2023 Record: 2-5-2 (0-2 ASUN)

Their 2023 Season So Far: After defeating Alabama State 4-1 in its season opener, the Dolphins went winless in their five matches before defeating Warner, 3-0, in their last win. JU most recently has lost an 0-1 match to Stetson before then falling 0-2 to FGCU, Sunday.

2022 Record: 6-5-5 (3-4-3 ASUN)

2022 Season Result: The Dolphins fell to the 2022 ASUN Women’s Soccer Regular-Season Champions, Liberty, in the first round of the ASUN Tournament last season.

All-Time Series: 0-0-1

Last Meeting: Austin Peay State University answered a ninth-minute JU goal by scoring in the 60th minute to force a 1-1 draw, on October 6th, 2022 in Clarksville.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2023 campaign, follow the Austin Peay State University soccer team on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok (@GovsWSOC), and Facebook (Austin Peay Soccer). Or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University soccer team continues its Sunshine State road swing with a Sunday 12:00pm CT match against North Florida in Jacksonville.