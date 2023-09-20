Let Scriptless in Seattle comedy help you unwind this weekend at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for “Irish Drinking Songs,” “Hoedowns,” “Improbable Missions,” and more! Unwind after a long week with an evening of laughter when Scriptless in Seattle brings their “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”-style improvised comedy to the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, September 22nd at 7:00pm and Saturday, September 23rd at 7:00pm.

A dynamic improv comedy troupe known for quick wit, creativity, and the ability to entertain audiences of all ages, Scriptless in Seattle brings the excitement of live, unscripted performances to Clarksville for two unforgettable nights of laughter and spontaneity!

Family-friendly comedy magic will unfold through a unique blend of hilarious sketches, improvised musicals, game shows, film noir, and so much more! No two shows are ever the same, ensuring an evening filled with surprises, laughter, and memorable moments.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Improv Workshop

But wait, there’s more! Get a closer look and learn from the pros what it takes to perform in the improv style at a special Improv Workshop on Saturday, September 23rd, from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Led by dynamic improv comedy troupe Scriptless in Seattle, this three-hour workshop is open to ages 8 to 18.

Registration is $50.00 (or $35.00 for students currently enrolled in the Roxy Regional School of the Arts). The registration deadline is noon on Friday, September 22nd, and space is limited.

