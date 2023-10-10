Inaugural “Buckin’ For Boobies” Event Rides High on Success, Support

Clarksville, TN – The stage was set, the anticipation was palpable, and the excitement was through the roof as Walker Farm & Ranch presented its very first “Buckin’ For Boobies” event on October 7th, 2023. Located at 1680 Parchman Road, Clarksville, Tennessee, the event drew an impressive crowd of several hundred people, all eager to be part of an electrifying evening.

For the Walker Farm team, this event was more than a mere spectacle; it was a long-nurtured vision that had finally become a thrilling reality. The promise of a showdown between some of America’s most formidable bull riders and the world’s fiercest bulls set the stage for an adrenaline-packed spectacle with attendees on the edge of their seats from the start.

But it wasn’t just bull riding that took center stage; the Ultimate Bull Fighters (UBF) event added an extra layer of excitement. Hosting the UBF for the third time in Clarksville, Walker Farm once again proved its knack for thrilling the crowd. During the UBF showcase, three top freestyle bullfighters faced off against the meanest Mexican fighting bulls.

In a freestyle bullfight, the bullfighter goes head-to-head with a bull for a heart-pounding 60 seconds. Judges rate the bullfighters based on their willingness to take risks and their aggressive maneuvers. The goal is to stay as close as possible to the bull throughout the fight.

Among the star attractions in the bull riding event was Laramie Craigen, a Texas native from Stephenville. Laramie had emerged victorious at the June event, “Bulls, Booms, & Burgers.” After the thrilling rodeo action, attendees were treated to an after-party featuring live music and an array of food and boutique vendors.

What set this event apart was its commitment to a noble cause. A remarkable 50% of the proceeds would be donated to charity, providing crucial support to those battling breast cancer and their families.

With Walker Farm & Ranch, Daniel Walker expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “As excited as I am to bring a new event to my hometown, I’m even more excited at the thought that we could potentially change someone’s life for the better.”

Laura Cheek, owner of The Country Corner Decor and More shared her perspective: “Daniel always puts on an amazing show, always bigger and better! It was a humbling event knowing we were there for the women and men fighting the ultimate battle. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Daniel started it with a bang! Seeing the community’s outpouring of support leaves me lost for words.”

“Someone very special to me, Hannah Suiter, is fighting her ultimate battle. With the support of the community, friends, family, and the help of the Buckin’ for Boobies event, so far, I have been able to raise $400 for her. I am selling Breast Cancer Ribbon Car Fresheners and “Buck Cancer” shirts. I still have some available, too, through the month of October! The Country Corner was more than honored to be a little part of the Buckin’ for Boobies event!” stated Cheek.

Hannah Suiter, who is fighting her own battle with breast cancer, bravely shared her journey: “My sole reason for speaking out is because breast cancer isn’t normal at my age. Regardless of age, I know my purpose is to bring awareness and support to anyone in need. My advice is, please don’t be scared and check yourself!”



The winner of the bull riding competition was Laramie Craigen. Galvin Day was the freestyle bullfighting champion.



In the spirit of unity, courage, and community, the first “Buckin’ For Boobies” event was not just a thrilling rodeo but a testament to the power of collective support and the resilience of those facing life’s toughest challenges.

Photo Gallery