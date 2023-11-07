76.1 F
Clarksville Police Department asks public’s help to identify Vehicle Burglary Suspect

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in this photo.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on November 1st on Gratton Road.

An unidentified male wearing a hoodie and what appears to be bubble slides entered into the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective Weber at 931.648.0656, ext. 5739.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Clarksville Police Department releases information on In and Out Market Homicide Investigation
