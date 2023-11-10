Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Activity Center to hold Cocktails and Candy Canes

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Ajax Turner 50+ Activity Center recently announced a special event that is coming up on December 9th: Cocktails and Candy Canes, a chance to don your fancy cocktail attire, enjoy a night of entertainment, and support a worthwhile cause.

“2019 is the last time we were able to do a big event like this,” Jill Crow said. “We’re hoping this will become our signature event, something fun that we can do every year.”

The event will be held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, with cocktail hour beginning at 5:30pm. Guests will be greeted with a signature cocktail. The invitation reads – “Picture yourself enjoying our signature drink, being captivated by the enchanting tricks of our magician, Armory, and laughing with our surprise guests.

“As the evening unfolds, enjoy a delightful dinner, groove to the live band, Nashville’s Top Tier, and participate in a lively auction.”

Organizers are anticipating as many as 200 guests for this inaugural event. “Proceeds from the evening will be used to renovate the Center’s event room, purchase a much-needed intercom system for the building, and generally enhance the experience of our beloved seniors,” Crow said.

The Center has been around for 58 years, providing seniors with a hub of activities, resources, and social connections. Members today enjoy complimentary breakfast and low-cost lunches. The Center’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for [their] golden-aged community members, especially those of medium to low income.

“Santa and Mrs Claus will be there, along with some other special guests and a magician,” Jan Holleman said. “Dinner will be catered by North Meets South – they always do a fabulous job. We’re also really excited to have Top Tier, a great dance band from Nashville. It’s going to be so much fun.”

Crow said they expect over-the-top auction items, including things like ‘getaway packages’ to places such as Charleston, SC, and other great destinations. Organizers are open to donations of additional auction items.

For tickets, questions about how to get involved or more information, contact Jill Crow at 931.648.9529 or peanut1796@hotmail.com or Jan Holleman at 931.648.1345 or marketing@ajaxturner50plus.org. The Center’s website is www.ajaxturner50plus.org.