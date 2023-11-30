Customs House Museum & Cultural Center announces New Lecture Series with “Jacob Lawrence: Storyteller of Courage, Resistance and Freedom”

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center continues to celebrate renowned African American artist Jacob Lawrence with the first installment of their new Sundays at 3:00 adult lecture series featuring Dr. Leslie King Hammond.

Dr. King Hammond is an American artist, curator, and art historian who is the Founding Director of the Center for Race and Culture at the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she is also Graduate Dean Emeritus.

On Sunday, December 3rd, she will guide us through the remarkable work and life of artist Jacob Lawrence, shedding light on the stories, struggles, and influences that shaped his iconic works in her presentation titled “Jacob Lawrence: Storyteller of Courage, Resistance and Freedom.”

Jacob Lawrence was an influential figure to come out of the Harlem Renaissance. He was among the first African American artists to achieve widespread acclaim across the country with his unique visual storytelling that captivated audiences. Through Dr. King Hammond’s presentation, the audience will gain a deeper understanding of the socio-political landscape that fueled Lawrence’s commitment to portraying the African American experience with authenticity and resilience. The exhibit Jacob Lawrence: Three Series of Prints is on view in the Museum’s Crouch Gallery through December 31st.

“I am thrilled to have Dr. Leslie King Hammond here at the Customs House in conjunction with our current exhibition of works by Jacob Lawrence,” said Curator of Exhibits Terri Jordan. “Dr. King Hammond comes with an incredible resume and a deep understanding of Lawrence. This event will be a great opportunity for our audience to learn more about the artist behind Three Series of Prints: Hiroshima, Genesis and Toussaint L’Ouverture”

Mark your calendars for this engaging Sunday afternoon! This program is free and open to the public, making it accessible to all who wish to partake in this enriching experience. Museum admission is not included. This presentation will begin promptly on December 3rd at 3:00pm in the Museum’s Turner Auditorium. The Sundays at 3:00 lecture series will continue with more artists, historians and others bringing their expertise to the Customs House Museum on the first Sunday of every month.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $12.00 (18-64). Senior Citizens (65+), Adult Military, CMCSS Teachers, and College Students are $9.00. Children ages 3 to 17 are $5.00, and children 2 years or younger and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org