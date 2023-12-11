Clarksville-Montgomery County Governments ask Volunteers to Pause Clean-up Efforts

Clarksville, Montgomery County, TN – Clarksville, Montgomery County, showed up big time to clean-up debris for their neighbors. Due to the overwhelming response on volunteer efforts, County, City, and private haulers must catch up with the debris pick-up.

This means we must keep the streets and property areas clear of vehicles and foot traffic to allow heavy machinery to navigate the roads easily. This will expedite the clean-up and power restoration recovery phase.

We ask for patience and a pause as we start the next phase of the clean-up effort. This is potentially a long-term revolving process of gathering and piling debris and moving it away from properties. So, we ask our volunteers to be prepared for an extended period of recovery.

We will need your assistance again within the next few days. Please pay close attention to continued updates and a formal announcement of when and what is needed. This information will be sent to our local media and posted on the Montgomery County and City of Clarksville Facebook pages.

We are continuing to build our volunteer list so please call 931.245.2988 if you would like to be added. If you need assistance please call the American Red Cross at 800.733.27677.