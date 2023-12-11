Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball hits the road to play Southern Illinois

­Austin Peay (5-6) at Southern Illinois (6-2)

Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 | 7:00pm CT

Carbondale, IL | Banterra Center

Clarksville, TN – On its first winning streak of the season following a victory against its biggest rival over the weekend, Austin Peay State University’s basketball team begins a two-game road trip with a Tuesday 7:00pm game against Southern Illinois at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois.

Austin Peay (5-6) picked up a 53-49 victory against Murray State on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena the last time it hit the hardwood. The 49 points allowed are the lowest in the 142-game, 82-year rivalry and ended a three-game losing streak to the Racers which dated back to 1920.

The reigning Atlantic Sun Conference Newcomer of the Week after earning the honor for the second time in his 11-game career as a Governor earlier today, DeMarcus Sharp tallied his fifth 20-point performance against the Racers with a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds.

Sharp has proven to be one of the most prolific all-around basketball players in Division I this season, and currently ranks in the top 25 nationally in 25 statistical categories including made and attempted field goals (88-201, first), steals (29, eighth), points (210, 10th), minutes per game (37:01, 10th), steals per game (2.6, 16th) double-doubles (four, 21st), assists (55, 23rd) and defensive rebounds per game (6.8, 25th).

Following Sharp’s 19.1 points per game are Ja’Monta Black’s 12.6. Black leads the ASUN and ranks eighth nationally with 91 attempted three-pointers, while ranking second in the league in made triples (37) and three-pointers per game (3.4).

The midweek affair is the 18th all-time meeting between Austin Peay State University and Southern Illinois (6-2, 0-1 Missouri Valley Conference) and the first since a 73-55 SIU win in Carbondale on November 12th, 2021. The Salukis are led by one of the nation’s best pure scorers in Xavier Johnson who is second in Division I with 24.2 points per game and seventh nationally with 63 made free throws. His scoring output trails only Purdue’s Zach Edey at 24.8 points per game.

As a team, SIU is seventh nationally with a 40.9 three-point percentage and 26th with a 56.9 field-goal percentage.



The Salukis also are led by an alumni in Bryan Mullins, who is 73-57 in five seasons at the helm of his alma mater and is coming off a 70-68 win against Oklahoma State on December 5th in Carbondale.

Broadcast Information

TV: ESPN + – Noah Reed (PxP) / Mike Trude (Color)

All Austin Peay basketball home games, all ASUN contests, and select road games are broadcast on ESPN+. Broadcasts all begin at the top of the hour and feature a two-minute preview leading up to the game.

About Austin Peay Men’s Basketball



Austin Peay State University faces its second-straight Missouri Valley Conference foe in Southern Illinois on Tuesday on the road.

Austin Peay State University is coming off a 53-49 victory against rival Murray State on Saturday.

Southern Illinois is coming off a 70-68 victory against Oklahoma State on December 5th.

Southern Illinois leads the all-time series against Austin Peay State University, 11-6, in a series dating back to the 1957-58 season. The Salukis have won two-straight games against APSU, three-straight in Carbondale, and are 8-1 all-time against the Govs on their home court.

APSU is captained by DeMarcus Sharp who leads the nation in both field goals made (88) and attempted (201).

Southern Illinois is led by the nation’s second-best scorer in Xavier Johnson who averaged 24.2 points per game.

Austin Peay State University is 3-0 this season when scoring more points in the paint.

The Governors are 4-0 this season when they score more second-chance points and also 4-0 when outscoring their opponent in fast-break points.

The APSU Govs are 4-2 this season when having a scoring run of at least 10 points and 0-4 when allowing such a run.

APSU is also undefeated, at 5-0, when outscoring their opponent from the free throw line.

Austin Peay State University is 2-0 when playing on Tuesday.

About the Southern Illinois Salukis

Their Head Coach: Bryan Mullins is in his fifth year at the helm of his alma mater, where he has posted a 73-57 record. He has coached the Salukis to a Power Five win in each of the last three seasons, including back-to-back wins against Oklahoma State, with the most recent coming the last time SIU took the court.

2023-24 Record: 6-2 (0-1 MVC)

Their Season So Far: Southern Illinois had its 2022-23 season come to an end following a 65-52 loss in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to Drake.

2022-23 Record: 23-10 (14-6 MVC)

2022-23 Season Result: The Salukis opened the season with three-straight wins before dropping an 82-76 decision to No. 22 James Madison in the Cancun Challenge. After defeating New Mexico State in their tournament finale, they dropped their only other game up to this point in a 77-48 game against MVC foe Indiana State. Since the loss, SIU has claimed wins against Saint Louis (102-62) and Oklahoma State (70-68)

Notable Returner: After averaging 7.0 points per game last season, Xavier Johnson is second in the nation with 24.3 points per game. He had three 30-point performances, including in each of his last two games.

Notable Newcomer: A transfer from Little Rock, Jovan Stulic is third on the team with 9.3 points per game and has four games of recording at least 10 points.

Series History: 11-6 Southern Illinois | 8-1 Southern Illinois in Carbondale

Last Meeting: 73-55, Nov. 12, 2021 in Carbondale

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads to the Bluegrass State for a December 16th, 2:00pm game against long-time rival and former Ohio Valley Conference for Western Kentucky.